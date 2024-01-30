Tragedy Strikes Bike Race in Nueva Ecija: Participant Found Dead

In the quiet town of Llanera, in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, a sense of shock and sadness looms. A scene of an unfortunate incident unfolded on a Sunday evening, when the lifeless body of a bike race participant was found in an irrigation canal. Identified as Ray-an Bonifacio, a resident of BF Homes, Parañaque City, his body was discovered by a local farmer in the area of Sitio Cabiao, Barangay Bagumbayan.

Participant in Marathon Bike Race

Ray-an Bonifacio was not just an ordinary cyclist; he was a competitor in the Attack Unrestricted Gravel Race Nueva Ecija 320 KMs, a biking event that showcased the endurance of its participants, traversing the diverse landscapes of the region. The race route led participants through the picturesque yet challenging Sta. Barbara-San Francisco Road in Llanera.

A Gruesome Discovery

When found, Bonifacio was still equipped with his helmet, a silent testament to his last ride. His bicycle, a witness to his passion and the unfortunate end, was located intact beside his body. The grim evidence that something had gone awry was a wound on his forehead, a clue that points towards a tragic end to what should have been a thrilling race.

An Investigation Underway

The police, under the leadership of Col. Richard Caballero, the Nueva Ecija police director, have taken up the task of unraveling the circumstances leading to Bonifacio's untimely demise. The cause of Bonifacio's fatal wound and the exact events that led to his tragic end remain under investigation, with no further details currently available. The biking community and the entire town of Llanera await answers, hoping that justice will be served and the truth will come to light.