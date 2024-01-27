Trafigura Tanker Carrying Russian Fuel Hit by Missile in Red Sea

In a marked escalation of conflict, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile strike against a tanker transporting Russian fuel in the Red Sea. The tanker, Marlin Luanda, chartered by Trafigura Group, was hit shortly after departure, underscoring the rising tensions in the region and the inherent risks involved in transiting vital commodities through conflict-prone zones.

Details of the Attack

The tanker, carrying Russian-produced naphtha, was hit by a missile, igniting a blaze on the vessel. The U.S. forces were involved in the incident, striking a Houthi antiship missile poised for launch into the Red Sea. Although the tanker sustained damage, all crew members were reported safe. The Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack, which is part of their broader campaign of targeting ships in response to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Impact on Global Trade

The attack on Marlin Luanda represents a significant threat to maritime trade routes in the region, which are crucial conduits for global trade between Asia, the Mideast, and Europe. The incident has caused alarm amongst the world's largest shipping companies, with some suspending operations in the region. This disruption could have far-reaching implications for global commodity markets and supply chains.

The Broader Conflict

The missile strike is symptomatic of the ongoing conflict in Yemen between the Houthi forces and a Saudi-backed coalition. This clash has resulted in a humanitarian crisis of monumental proportions, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reporting significant conflict-related deaths in 2021. The Houthi attacks, described by the U.S. Navy's top Mideast commander as the worst since the 1980s Tanker War, have precipitated a crisis in the Red Sea, with escalating attacks on maritime vessels.