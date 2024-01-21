Tower Semiconductor and Renesas Join Forces to Manufacture SiGe-Based Beamforming ICs

Tower Semiconductor, a global leader in analog semiconductor foundry solutions, has announced a major collaboration with Renesas, a forerunner in telecommunications solutions. This partnership is set to manufacture silicon-germanium (SiGe) based beamforming integrated circuits (ICs) utilizing Tower's high-volume and high-performance SiGe BiCMOS technology. This strategic collaboration is designed to meet the burgeoning demand for high-performance power-efficient semiconductors in the telecommunications industry, especially in the realm of satellite-based internet services and advanced communication networks.

Capitalizing on the Growing Satcom Market

One of the key factors driving this partnership is the projected exponential growth of the satellite communication (Satcom) terrestrial terminal market. It is expected to witness a massive surge, reaching 150 million users by 2031. Consequently, this growth is set to significantly increase the average yearly Total Addressable Market (TAM) for SiGe wafers by $400 million over the next decade, according to market research by Euroconsult.

Renesas: A Front-runner in Design Wins

Renesas has been ahead of the curve, achieving design wins across various sectors such as 5G, Satcom, Aerospace & Defense. The company's portfolio of beamforming products is now being shipped in volumes, backed by Tower Semiconductor's high yield and reliable manufacturing capabilities.

Steering Technological Advancements

The collaboration between Tower Semiconductor and Renesas underscores their collective commitment to drive technological advancements and meet the increasing demands of the telecommunications industry. Tower Semiconductor, known for its technology and manufacturing for integrated circuits across multiple markets, owns manufacturing facilities worldwide, thereby providing a robust foundation for this partnership. The alliance aims to set a new standard in semiconductor solutions for the telecommunications industry, with a specific focus on the burgeoning demand for millimeter-wave technology.

While this collaboration brings a promising outlook for the telecommunication industry's future, it also stands as a testament to the continuous evolution and the potential for growth in the integrated circuits market.