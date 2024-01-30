Toronto's The Alpine Battles Sewer Backup Crisis: Delays, Closure, and Financial Struggles

In the heart of Toronto's bustling Junction area, a popular dining hotspot, The Alpine, has been grappling with a formidable challenge. A sewer backup has led to a flood in the restaurant's basement, wreaking havoc on the establishment's operations. The incident took place on January 19, and despite the owners' immediate contact with the City of Toronto, they were met with a sluggish response.

Delayed Response and Its Impact

Owners, including Jeffrey Kennie, found themselves in a predicament as the city's necessary repair work was slow to initiate. The delay prompted intervention from the local Business Improvement Area (BIA), Members of Parliament (MPs), and city hall to accelerate the process. The lag in repairs has forced The Alpine to shutter its dining room and cancel planned events. A drastic shift to take-out service is now the only lifeline for the business.

Financial Struggles Amid a Crisis

The circumstances have dealt a harsh blow to The Alpine's financial stability. The restaurant is already under pressure due to a looming $60,000 repayment for the Canada Emergency Business Account loan. The shift to take-out service and the resultant drop in revenue have significantly compounded these financial hardships.

City's Explanation and Anticipated Repairs

The City of Toronto explained their initial delay stating that their staff was unable to access the building on January 20. The investigation later revealed the root cause to be a blocked sewer service connection. The complexity of site conditions and the depth of the sewer necessitated further investigations. The City now anticipates that repairs are underway and will be completed soon. However, the exact date of The Alpine's dining room reopening remains nebulous.

With the community's support and the city's commitment to resolving the issue, the owners of The Alpine hope to overcome this challenge and continue serving their patrons in full capacity soon.