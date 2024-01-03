en English
BNN Newsroom

Tornado Riders: From Bike Enthusiasts to Harbingers of Social Change

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
In the heart of the city, a roar echoes through the streets. It’s not a storm, but a whirlwind of power, passion, and purpose. They are the Tornado Riders, a band of bike enthusiasts turned community heroes. Since their humble beginnings in 2008, they have grown from a small cluster of five individuals seeking thrill and camaraderie into a substantial community of over 250 members and 72 decision-makers, united by a love for biking and a commitment to social change.

A Journey Fueled by Adventure and Responsibility

Initially, their focus was on the pure exhilaration of the ride, the excitement of stunts performed with precision and daring. However, as the group expanded, safety became an essential part of their agenda. This evolution was starkly apparent at their RevOlution event, an extravaganza of stunts performed with a strict adherence to safety guidelines.

RevOlution: A Festival with a Cause

But the Tornado Riders are not merely about thrill and adventure. They recognized early on the potential to leverage their growing popularity for a greater cause. This led to the birth of the RevOlution event, a grand gathering of bike enthusiasts and a platform for charitable endeavors. The latest iteration of the event drew an impressive crowd of 2,000 attendees and featured 1,275 motorcycles, including more than 200 superbikes.

The proceeds from RevOlution go towards providing winter essentials like blankets and slippers to those in need. A small portion is also allocated for volunteer support. This initiative began with personal contributions from members but has grown over time into a significant and sustainable source of funding for their charitable efforts.

Driving Community Engagement Beyond Biking

The Riders’ commitment to their community extends beyond the RevOlution event. They regularly engage in blood donation drives, demonstrating their willingness to give in the most literal sense. During the lockdown, the Riders rallied together to provide food for over 500 individuals in their community, further cementing their role as local heroes.

Looking forward, the Tornado Riders aim to expand the RevOlution event, moving it to the larger venue of Eco Park. The goal is to attract an audience of 4,000 people and 2,000 bikes, doubling the impact of their charitable contributions and continuing their legacy of fun, safety, and social change.

BNN Correspondents

