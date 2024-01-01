en English
BNN Newsroom

‘Too Hot to Handle’s’ Emily Miller and Cam Holmes Expecting a ‘Little Miracle’

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
'Too Hot to Handle's' Emily Miller and Cam Holmes Expecting a 'Little Miracle'

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes, stars of the popular Netflix reality series ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ are set to welcome their first child in June 2024. The couple, who met and began dating during the filming of the show’s second season in 2020, disclosed this joyous news following a heartbreaking pregnancy loss a year and a half ago. Miller, 29, had to undergo surgery after diagnosing an ectopic pregnancy, casting doubts over their future parenting prospects.

Unexpected Joy After Tragic Loss

Miller described the upcoming baby as their ‘little miracle.’ The couple were not actively trying for a pregnancy following the previous loss. Yet, Miller experienced her maternal instincts kicking in and suspected she was pregnant again even before her missed period. After confirming her pregnancy with a test, the couple’s happiness was tinged with apprehension due to their past experience.

Embracing Parenthood

Initially, Holmes, 27, had a mixed reaction to the news, understandably haunted by the fear of another loss. However, he has since wholeheartedly welcomed the impending arrival. At 14 weeks pregnant, Miller is grappling with the common symptoms of early pregnancy, including nausea and fatigue. Yet, she eagerly looks forward to the second trimester and the joy it promises.

Preparing for the Arrival

The couple plans to discover the baby’s sex at the 20-week mark. They are already mulling over names, with ‘Summer’ being a strong contender in case they have a girl. Miller is embracing her ‘nesting mode,’ while the couple is also preparing to move back in together in anticipation of their baby’s arrival. They are excited about their families’ involvement in this new chapter of their lives. Miller believes that she and Holmes will balance each other out in their parenting roles, with her likely to be the more lenient parent.

Miller and Holmes’ story serves as a testimony to resilience and hope, as they eagerly await their ‘little miracle’ after facing a painful loss.

Wojciech Zylm

