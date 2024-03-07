Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Expansion: Johnson County's Largest Infrastructure Leap

Johnson County, Kan., has witnessed a monumental stride in infrastructure development with the expansion of the Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. Initiated to address the dual challenges of a growing population and aging infrastructure, alongside the imposition of stricter effluent limits, the project represents a significant escalation in the county's capacity to manage wastewater efficiently. At a staggering cost of $268 million, the expansion has not only enlarged the facility's footprint by 30% but also nearly tripled its treatment capacity, marking it as the largest infrastructure project ever embarked upon by the county.

Strategic Solutions Amidst Challenges

The ambitious expansion project required intricate planning and execution, especially considering the necessity to divert flow for construction to proceed smoothly. The collaborative effort led by McCarthy/Castle JV, involving subcontractors like RS Guarantee and Ambassador Steel, among others, ingeniously managed to divert all wastewater flow to neighboring Kansas City, Mo. This strategic move not only facilitated the simultaneous demolition and construction phases but also significantly expedited the project timeline, saving an estimated 1.5 to 2 years. BJ Peterson, Vice President of Operations for McCarthy Building Cos.' national water team, highlighted the pivotal role of flow diversion in maintaining the project's momentum despite additional hurdles posed by the pandemic and the wettest year on record.

Technological and Structural Marvels

The expansion boasts the construction of 30 new structures, the installation of more than 130 pumps, the utilization of 50,000 cubic yards of concrete, and the laying of nine miles of underground utilities. Moreover, the foundation rests on 792 deep-foundation drilled shafts, underscoring the massive scale and engineering precision required. The facility's enhanced capabilities now allow it to treat an average of 19 million gallons per day (MGD) during dry conditions, with the capacity surging to 172 MGD during wet weather. This remarkable increase in capacity is instrumental in meeting the growing environmental and public health needs of Johnson County's residents.

Setting New Benchmarks

The completion of the Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility expansion ahead of schedule and under budget is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and innovative thinking of the entire team involved. It sets a new benchmark for future infrastructure projects, not only in terms of scale but also in achieving cost efficiency and minimizing environmental impact. The project's success is a beacon of hope for communities nationwide grappling with similar challenges of outdated infrastructure and environmental compliance. As Johnson County moves forward, the expanded facility stands as a bulwark against the challenges of urbanization and climate change, ensuring the well-being of its residents and the preservation of natural resources.