Toghermore House Readied for Sale: Child Vision and Sporting Clubs Show Interest

The iconic 19th-century property, Toghermore House, once a mental health care facility under the Health Service Executive (HSE), is being readied for sale. The HSE is currently in the process of vacating the premises, communicating its intentions to stakeholders.

Child Vision Shows Interest

A disability organization, Child Vision, has put forth its interest in acquiring a part of the historical house and the encircling land. The organization has also expressed its openness towards sharing these resources with community and sporting clubs. The adjacent lands of the property have sparked interest among local sporting clubs for the development of pitches and facilities.

Call to Preserve Community Asset

Cllr Donagh Killilea, the Cathaoirleach of Tuam Municipal Council and Chair of the Western Health Forum, has made a plea to the Galway County Council. He has urged the council to procure the property to prevent the possibility of it falling into a state of dereliction. He also emphasized the need for the property to continue serving the community and sporting organizations.

Toghermore House: A Historical Landmark

Toghermore House is not just a property, but a significant structure with a rich history. It is surrounded by 35 acres of land and is accessible via a tree-lined avenue popular among walkers. Located on the Dublin Road out of Tuam, it includes a footpath that connects to the town center, making it a convenient and valuable asset.

As the final step towards the sale, the HSE is currently working on regularizing the title for the property. The future of this iconic landmark rests in the balance, with hopes that its historical legacy and community value will be preserved and enhanced.