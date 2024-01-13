en English
BNN Newsroom

Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana

On a recent courtesy visit by John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, the Vice-President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs in Ghana and the Paramount Chief of Battor, highlighted the urgent need for stringent law enforcement to combat corruption and prevent the exploitation of state resources. The meeting took place in Ho, where Togbe Dzekley voiced his concerns about the state of affairs and urged for the development of a robust economic foundation for future generations.

Addressing Corruption and Governance

Togbe Dzekley condemned the use of inflammatory language in political campaigns, which often leads to heightened tensions and detracts from the substantive issues at hand. He also brought to light the deteriorating conditions of the region’s roads and the negative impacts of illegal mining activities.

Furthermore, he advocated for competent and honest political appointments, respect for traditional rulers, and their inclusion in local governance. These steps, according to him, would significantly contribute to preventing corruption and safeguarding state resources.

John Mahama’s Development Agenda

John Mahama, on his touring campaign ‘Building the Ghana We Want Together’, outlined the NDC’s grassroots approach to policy-making, commitment to addressing the nation’s economic challenges, and ensuring security for businesses. He detailed plans to enhance transportation, fight corruption, and invest in regional advantages.

Enhancing Healthcare and Infrastructure in the Volta Region

Mahama proposed expansion projects for the University of Health and Allied Sciences and the Ho Teaching Hospital, aiming to make the Volta Region a medical tourism hub. He also reaffirmed the NDC’s development contributions to the region, including infrastructure improvements, and pledged to fully operationalize the Ho Airport. His tour included meetings with stakeholders and community engagement across various locations, underscoring his commitment to inclusive growth and development.

BNN Newsroom
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

