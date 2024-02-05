Todrick Hall Places Sherman Oaks Mansion on Market for $7.25M

Singer, choreographer, and reality TV star, Todrick Hall, has listed his luxurious Sherman Oaks residence for $7.25 million. The sprawling 8,000-square-foot property, which Hall purchased in May 2022 for $6.1 million, features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a generous great room with glass walls that open to a terraced backyard.

Star-Studded Amenities

The home, built in 2018, boasts an array of high-end amenities. These include a dining room equipped with a bar, a living room with a cozy fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen fitted with top-tier appliances. It also houses a secondary kitchen, a home theater, and a primary suite with a balcony overlooking the pool. The pool, a standout feature, is notable for its see-through glass wall.

Luxury Living

Further enhancing the property's allure are a spa, lounge deck, fire pit, and a barbecue area. A rooftop deck offers breathtaking views, making it an ideal space for relaxation and entertainment. The primary bathroom stands out with custom lighting, and a roomy walk-in closet with a vanity area rounds off the suite.

Property Listing

The property is being listed by Brooke A. Elliott and Joshua Morrow of Christie's AKG. In addition to the sale, the home is also up for lease at a monthly rate of $29,500. Hall, known for his appearance on 'American Idol,' his influential YouTube presence, and his roles on 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'Kinky Boots,' and 'Chicago' on Broadway and the West End, initially purchased the home above the asking price, signifying its premium appeal.