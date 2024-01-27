TMZ Debates: Ozempic Controversy, Jessica Biel's Shower Habit, and Clipper Darrell's Loyalty

The recent 'TMZ Live' episode saw a fiery debate between Dr. Terry Dubrow and fitness expert Jillian Michaels on the use of Ozempic, a weight-loss medication. The dispute centered on the drug's safety and suitability for those aiming to shed pounds. Dubrow questioned Michaels' medical expertise, suggesting she should have an M.D. degree before commenting on medications. Nevertheless, Michaels maintained her stance.

Ozempic Controversy Rages On

On a lighter note, 'TMZ on TV' also discussed actress Jessica Biel's confessions about eating in the shower. Biel's shower-eating habit has been a point of contention among the TMZ newsroom staff, and opinions on its practicality versus hygiene varied wildly.

Clipper Darrell's Sports Loyalty Questioned

'TMZ Sports,' took a divergent path, examining the possible shift in sports loyalty by renowned Los Angeles Clippers fan, Darrell Bailey, better known as Clipper Darrell. This speculation was triggered by rapper Snoop Dogg's urging of Darrell to transfer his support to the Lakers. The show encourages viewers to engage with these discussions and access past episodes through local listings or past episode access.