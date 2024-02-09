Tina Fey's Advice on Public Discourse: Navigating Authenticity and Consequences

In a recent episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, Tina Fey, the esteemed comedian and writer, shared some pearls of wisdom about public discourse. During the "I Don't Think So, Honey" segment, Fey counseled co-host Bowen Yang on the potential repercussions of expressing unfiltered opinions about films. Yang, who has gained increased recognition following his negative comments on the 2023 movie Saltburn, was humorously advised by Fey to practice "quiet luxury" and keep his critiques to himself.

Advertisment

Navigating the Public Eye

Fey's advice was not without reason. She warned Yang that his growing public profile, particularly with his involvement in 'Wicked' alongside Ariana Grande and others, could make future opportunities precarious if he continued to openly critique films. She playfully painted a scenario where Yang might be cast in an Emerald Fennell project alongside Carey Mulligan, only to find himself in an awkward position due to his past comments.

Fey also suggested that Matt Rodgers, the other co-host, should learn from past mistakes. She referenced her own experiences and the recent controversy involving Ayo Edebiri, who made negative remarks about Jennifer Lopez in 2020. These comments resurfaced just before Edebiri appeared on Saturday Night Live, forcing her to address the issue and reflect on the impact of her words in a sketch.

Advertisment

The Cost of Authenticity

Fey's cautionary words underline the lasting nature of comments made in public forums and the potential cost of authenticity for those in the public eye. In an age where every tweet, every podcast comment, and every off-the-cuff remark can be archived and resurrected, the implications of public discourse are more significant than ever.

For Yang and Rodgers, Fey's advice serves as a reminder that their words carry weight. As they navigate their careers in an increasingly scrutinized industry, they must consider the potential consequences of their public statements.