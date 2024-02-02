TikToker's Act of Kindness Raises $150K for Homeless Man with Cancer

When a TikToker known as hustlanani, real name Sanai, walked into a grocery store in DC, little did she know that her life and that of a homeless man named Alonzo, would take a dramatic turn. It started simple enough, with Alonzo approaching Sanai during her vlog trip, not for money, but for a cup of tea. The ordinary request sparked an extraordinary journey that unfolded in a series of heartrending TikTok videos, and in the process, evoked a global response that has so far raised over $150,000 to help Alonzo.

The Unexpected Encounter

Sanai, a college student from DC, was only expecting to document a routine grocery run. Instead, she ended up meeting Alonzo, a homeless man suffering from prostate cancer, who had no family support. The initial request for tea evolved into a five-hour interaction, during which Alonzo shared his struggles with homelessness and his battle with cancer. Moved by his plight, Sanai went beyond buying him tea from Starbucks. She helped fill his prescription and even checked him into a hotel room for a night, giving him extra money for food.

The Viral TikTok Video

Sanai's compassionate actions were captured in a TikTok video that has since gone viral. With over 12 million views, the video struck a chord with viewers worldwide, drawing widespread praise for Sanai's empathy and kindness. It wasn't just a video; it was a testament to the power of human connection and the capacity for collective action in the face of adversity.

The Power of Social Media

Following the outpouring of support, Sanai started a GoFundMe campaign to help Alonzo. The response was overwhelming, with the campaign exceeding its initial goal and raising a significant sum. The funds will be used to cover Alonzo's basic needs, including housing, clothing, a bank account, medical appointments, and a phone. But for Sanai, the support extends beyond the financial aspect. She intends to continue sharing their journey on TikTok, providing a powerful reminder of the potential for social media to connect, inspire, and effect positive change.