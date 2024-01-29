TikToker Exposes Christian Extremist Practices After Coming Out as Gay

In a shocking turn of events, a 25-year-old TikToker, Andrew Hartzler, has come forward with his harrowing experience of living in a devout Christian household after coming out as gay. Hartzler's deeply religious parents, who are members of the International House of Prayer, subjected him to controversial practices in their desperate attempt to 'cure' him of his homosexuality.

Forced Conversion and Invasion of Privacy

At the tender age of 14, Hartzler was sent to a conversion camp by his parents. They also forced him to attend the conservatively inclined Oral Roberts University, in an attempt to shield him from what they considered 'inappropriate' influences. Growing increasingly suspicious of his parents' intentions, Hartzler set up hidden cameras in his room.

Exorcism in the Closet: A TikTok Revelation

The hidden camera footage, which Hartzler shared on TikTok, revealed the extent of his parents' extreme beliefs. The video shows an exorcist, employed by his parents, attempting to purge his room and possessions of 'evil spirits' that his parents believed were causing his homosexuality. The irony of the situation, which saw the exorcist spending an extended period in Hartzler's closet, caused a mix of amusement and sympathy among TikTok viewers.

Family Estrangement and a Call for Change

The distressing events led to Hartzler severing ties with his family. In a poignant revelation, he specifically called out his aunt, Republican Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler, for her stance against marriage equality. Through his public disclosure, Hartzler aimed to expose the harmful practices of right-wing Christian extremists who force such rituals on their children, under the misguided belief that homosexuality is an 'evil' that must be eradicated.