BNN Newsroom

TikTok User Discovers Secret Passage and Room Beneath Her Flat

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
TikTok User Discovers Secret Passage and Room Beneath Her Flat

Erin Cloudy, a TikTok user, made viral waves when she uncovered a secret passage leading to a massive underground room beneath her 250-year-old flat. A mysterious panel beneath her stairs sparked her curiosity, which when removed, revealed a second staircase plunging into darkness.

The Discovery

With bravery, Erin embarked on an exploration of this hidden space, which turned out to be as large as her flat itself. The extensive basement featured underground tunnels and padlocked boxes, making it a labyrinth of mystery and intrigue. Her videos documenting this unexpected find amassed millions of views, with one even garnering nearly 30 million views and two million likes.

A Walk Through History

Adding a twist to the tale, Erin’s neighbor enlightened her about the basement’s notorious past. Approximately 10-15 years ago, the subterranean space functioned as a cannabis factory, leading to a police raid and subsequent sealing. The discovery didn’t stop there. Erin also stumbled upon two additional enigmatic doors and another staircase leading to a lower basement level, hinting at more secrets to unravel.

The Aftermath and Speculations

Erin’s exploration sparked a whirlwind of reactions from her viewers, ranging from horror to exhilaration over the possibilities the newfound space could offer. Alongside sharing her thrilling journey, Erin sought advice regarding the legal ownership of the basement. Given her leasehold status and the existence of a freeholder, the question of who holds the rights to this clandestine space remains unanswered.

As Erin plans to delve further into the mysterious underground realm, anticipation builds among her followers for updates on her eerie yet engaging adventure into the unknown.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

