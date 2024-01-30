TikTok Creator Corporate Natalie Backtracks After Gen Z Work Ethic Video Sparks Backlash

In a recent case that ignited a storm on social media, TikTok creator and podcaster Natalie Marie, known to her followers as Corporate Natalie, faced a wave of backlash after discussing a Gen Z worker's refusal to attend an 8am meeting due to a gym class conflict. The incident, explored in a podcast episode co-hosted with Ross Pomerantz, has fueled a larger conversation about work ethics, employer expectations, and the importance of work-life balance.

Podcast Episode Sparks Controversy

In the contentious podcast episode, Natalie and Ross shared anecdotes from listeners about Gen Z workers. The one that sparked the most controversy involved a new employee who chose to prioritize a workout class over an early morning meeting. As the story unfurled, both hosts expressed their disbelief and frustration. Ross described his reaction as 'visceral', while Natalie criticized the employee's decision not to reschedule the gym class for earlier or later in the day.

Social Media Reacts

When a snippet of the podcast was posted on TikTok, it set off a firestorm. Many social media users jumped to the defense of the Gen Z worker, arguing that the employee had the right to decline the meeting if it fell outside their regular work hours. A response video by user Alexandre Evidente, presenting a fresh Gen Z perspective, quickly went viral, adding fuel to the already heated debate.

Natalie Responds Amidst Backlash

In the wake of the escalating controversy, Natalie decided to remove the original clip from TikTok and post a follow-up video. In this response, she clarified that the anecdote was about a salaried employee required to attend a quarterly meeting with international team members – a detail initially omitted. Natalie also underlined that hourly workers or those with strict 9-5 hours should not be expected to work outside those times without compensation. This clarification, however, has done little to quell the ongoing debate about work ethics in the age of Gen Z.