TikTok Bolsters Minor Safety with New Initiatives

TikTok, the wildly popular short-video platform, is leveraging a series of initiatives to bolster the safety and well-being of its minor users, especially in the Philippines. This is part of TikTok's concerted effort to create a secure and positive environment for youngsters to engage and express themselves online.

'Safety by Design'

Central to these initiatives is TikTok's 'Safety by Design' approach. This involves integrating age-appropriate features into the platform's design. The "Duet" and "Stitch" functions, which allow users to interact with content from other users, are now only accessible to those above 16. "Live" broadcasts and the gifting feature have been limited to users over 18. For young teens aged between 13 and 15, accounts are automatically set to private, thereby limiting their visibility to approved followers only.

Screen Time Management

In addition to these features, TikTok has implemented a screen time management tool that caps the daily app usage for teens at 60 minutes. To provide a clearer understanding of their time spent on the platform, the app offers a weekly recap of user activity. Furthermore, to discourage late-night usage, TikTok restricts night-time push notifications for users under 18.

Regional Safety Advisory Council

Another significant measure taken by TikTok is the establishment of the Regional Safety Advisory Council (SAC). The council comprises independent experts, including Filipino content creator Magno-Velez. The SAC's role is to provide expert advice on content moderation policies and practices, thereby fostering a safer and more inclusive digital space. It acts as a representative body, echoing the voices and concerns of the broader community.

TikTok continuously updates its community guidelines in consultation with government agencies, diversity experts, NGOs, and teens. It strives to ensure the policies reflect both local and global best practices. The platform also employs a team of over 40,000 safety professionals, including moderators who are trained to review content and enforce minor safety policies globally.