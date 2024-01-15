en English
BNN Newsroom

Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer

Intensity, grit, and sweat marked the day as the RDC Republic Football Cup unfolded its exciting chapter on Saturday. This was a day of unexpected outcomes, nail-biting moments, and a testament to the sheer willpower of the athletes.

Penalty Kicks Decide the Men’s Victors

In the men’s division, two teams emerged victorious, not through regular play but in the tense crucible of sudden death penalty kicks. The Wowetta squad locked horns with Legends United at the Annai ground. Despite a goalless draw during regulation time, Wowetta demonstrated their nerves of steel by clinching a 6-5 victory in the penalty shootout.

Simultaneously, Fairview faced off against the All-Star Blazers. The match saw a thrilling 3-3 draw at the end of regulation time, pushing the game into the sudden death penalty kicks. Fairview players displayed remarkable composure under pressure, achieving a hard-fought 10-9 victory.

All-Star Blazers Dominate the Women’s Category

While the men’s team of All-Star Blazers had to taste defeat, their women’s team reigned supreme. In a face-off against the Challengers, the All-Star Blazers showcased their dominance with an emphatic 4-0 win, painting a stark contrast to the men’s division matches.

Guyana Rush Saints’ Double Victory

The day before, Friday, was marked by the formidable performance of Guyana Rush Saints. They pulled off a double victory at the Wadapna ground, leaving a lasting impression with their strength and skill. In the men’s category, they trounced the Rising Stars with a 4-1 score. The women’s division saw them overwhelm Far East United with a stunning 10-0 victory.

Playoff Eliminator: Slingerz FC’s Triumph

Also, in the playoff eliminator at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, Slingerz FC emerged victorious over Victoria Kings with a 1-0 score. Simeon Moore’s 54th-minute goal proved decisive, paving the way for Slingerz FC to compete in the 2024 edition of the GFF Elite League.

In conclusion, the weekend witnessed a thrilling spectacle of football, with teams showcasing their prowess and determination. As winners celebrate their victories, the defeated teams reflect on their performances, ready to come back stronger in the next round of games. This is the spirit of the beautiful game.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

