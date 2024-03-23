Three Zambian Poachers Receive Nine-Year Sentences in Zimbabwe for Ivory Trafficking

Three Zambian nationals were apprehended on Tuesday for engaging in illegal poaching activities in Katombola, near the Kazungula border post, and have been subsequently sentenced to nine years in prison by a Zimbabwean court. The individuals, Liston Muchelo (22), Alex Kakoma (22), and Martin Silitshebo (36), engaged in a gunfire exchange with game rangers, resulting in the unfortunate demise of two of their accomplices. In addition to poaching charges, they were found guilty of illegal entry into Zimbabwe and possession of ivory, with authorities discovering 15 elephant tusks weighing 128.82 kg, firearms, and ammunition in their possession.

Escalating Poaching Crisis

The arrest and conviction of the trio shed light on the escalating poaching crisis in the region. On March 19, the group had entered Zimbabwe from Botswana through an illegal bush path near the Kazungula border post, with intentions to cross into Zambia. Their capture in the Magumbeze area highlights the challenges faced by authorities in controlling poaching activities. Fulton Mangwanya, director-general of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), emphasized the urgent need for increased efforts to combat poaching during a recent address to graduates at Matusadona National Park in Kariba.

Tragic Consequences of Poaching

The poaching issue not only threatens wildlife but also poses significant risks to those tasked with protecting these animals. In December 2020, a distressing incident occurred where two ZimParks rangers were overpowered and drowned by four suspected Zambian poachers in Lake Kariba. The rangers had initially arrested the individuals for poaching in Matusadona National Park, demonstrating the perilous nature of conservation efforts in the region.

Continued Fight Against Wildlife Crime

The sentencing of the three Zambian nationals marks a critical step in the ongoing battle against wildlife crime, serving as a deterrent to potential poachers. However, the incidents underscore the necessity for stronger cross-border cooperation and enhanced measures to protect endangered species. As the fight against poaching intensifies, it is crucial for communities, authorities, and international bodies to collaborate more effectively to safeguard the region's precious wildlife heritage.