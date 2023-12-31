Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort

On the last day of 2023, in the city of Dimapur, a significant development took place in the sphere of Naga politics. Three splinter factions, namely the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) guided by Akato Chophy, NSCN led by Khango, and the Naga National Council (NNC) under Z Royim, pledged to unite their efforts. Their goal: to seek a resolution to the enduring Naga Political Issue with the Indian Government. This decision indicates a shift from their previous individual approaches towards a collective strategy to tackle the Naga issue in 2024.

A Joint Political Venture

These groups’ decision to combine forces and jointly pursue negotiations with the Centre is a development that could have significant repercussions on the Naga political landscape. The Naga political issue, known as the longest-running insurgency in India, has seen separate negotiation attempts by NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPGs) since 2017. Akato Chophy has clarified that their talks will be independent of these ongoing discussions.

Differing Stances on Naga Issue

The NSCN-IM has been unwavering in its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, alongside the integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread across four states of India and Myanmar. In contrast, the WC-NNPGs, consisting of seven other groups, seems more amenable to compromise. They have expressed a willingness to accept the current concessions and continue discussions. Despite these ongoing negotiations, the political talks between the Centre and the various Naga groups have seen no significant headway thus far.

Potential Shift in Negotiations

The unification of the NSCN, NNC, and a faction of NSCN under a joint negotiating platform could potentially change the dynamics of the political negotiations between the Central government and the Naga groups. This collective approach may steer the course of the Naga issue in a different direction, potentially bringing new perspectives and strategies to the negotiation table. As we move into 2024, all eyes will be on these three groups and their joint political venture.