THON 2024: Penn State DuBois Students Dancing for a Cause

Penn State DuBois has announced the names of the four students who will represent the campus at the upcoming THON 2024. Known as the world's largest student-run philanthropy, THON is a 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon that takes place at the Bryce Jordan Center from February 16 through 18.

THON 2024: A Dance Marathon with a Purpose

THON is not just a dance marathon; it's a beacon of hope for children and families affected by childhood cancer. With over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers working tirelessly, THON aims to provide both emotional and financial support to the impacted families through Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. Since its inception in 1973, THON has raised over $200 million for the cause, underlining the scale and impact of this student-led initiative.

Community Participation: The Dancer Send-off and Hair Auction

Prior to the main event, Penn State DuBois has planned a dancer send-off dinner and a hair auction on February 7. This unique event allows the community to get involved, bid on participants' hair, and help them reach their individual monetary goals. Seven individuals, including current students, alumni, and a local kindergartner, will be donating their hair, with each inch tied to a specific monetary goal. The hair cutting will be expertly performed by The Beauty Bar, a local salon in DuBois.

Donating to the Cause

Those wishing to contribute can make donations through the official THON donation page for Penn State DuBois. Every dollar donated brings us one step closer to eradicating childhood cancer and bringing a ray of hope to affected families.