Thompson Rivers University Discontinues Visual Arts Programs Amid Low Enrolment

In a landmark decision, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has announced the discontinuation of four of its visual arts programs. The affected programs include the Bachelor of Fine Arts (Visual Arts, major), the BA (Visual Arts, minor), the Diploma in Visual Arts, and the Visual Arts Studio Certificate. This decision stems from a trend of low enrolment rates in these programs and is aimed at optimizing the use of resources.

Strategic Decision Based on Enrolment Rates and Resource Allocation

The university's board held a special meeting to deliberate this move, prompted by the consistently low enrolment rates in these programs. The discontinuation will allow TRU to reallocate the resources to new initiatives. These initiatives could potentially cater to programs in fields such as criminology, counselling, communications design, and Indigenous studies.

No Job Losses, Current Students to Complete Degrees

Despite the discontinuation, current students enrolled in the affected programs will continue to complete their degrees. Furthermore, faculty members associated with these programs will not face job losses. TRU will maintain a variety of visual arts classes, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to supporting the arts.

Adapting to Evolving Student Needs and Job Market

The decision, which follows the recommendation of the TRU Senate, was informed by feedback from the community, faculty, and students. Board Chair Marilyn McLean highlighted that the choice was made to better utilize public funds and adapt to the evolving needs of students and the job market. The decision, albeit contentious, is seen as a necessary strategic move in the face of changing educational requirements and market demands.

Repurposing of Visual Arts Program Space

The space previously occupied by the visual arts programs will be repurposed for student services and additional classroom space. TRU Provost Gillian Balfour stated that this decision is part of strategic planning, necessitated by the high costs and space demands of the discontinued programs. This move is expected to enhance the learning environment and provide more opportunities for students in other disciplines.