Thiruvananthapuram Transforming Parking Infrastructure: Multi-level Car Parking Facility Nearing Completion

BNN Newsroom

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Thiruvananthapuram, a city grappling with parking woes, is set to receive a significant boost in its parking infrastructure. The city’s skyline will soon witness the addition of a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility near the Saphalyam complex in Palayam. The six-storey structure, initiated by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), is nearing completion and is slated to be operational by early February.

Revolutionizing Parking Infrastructure

The MLCP, designed to initially accommodate 300 cars, has plans for expansion in its blueprint. The modified design allows for a future increase in capacity to around 500 cars and potentially two-wheeler parking. This innovative approach to parking is a significant leap in Thiruvananthapuram’s urban planning, aimed at alleviating the city’s acute parking challenges, particularly in congested areas.

Expansion of Facilities

The Palayam MLCP is a welcome addition to the already existing facilities at the corporation office compound and opposite the railway station at Thampanoor. Like the corporation’s office premises facility, the Palayam MLCP will be fully automated. The city’s parking infrastructure continues to evolve with tenders for MLCPs at Putharikandam and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College being finalized soon. Construction on these projects is expected to commence in the following month.

Future Developments

Concurrently, a tender for an MLCP at Vaniyamkulam is on the horizon. However, plans for a facility at Chalai are currently delayed due to ongoing land acquisition negotiations. The proposed MLCPs at the Secretariat and further developments at Putharikandam, Medical College, Vaniyamkulam, and Chalai are all part of the Smart City Mission project. The upcoming MLCPs, excluding Vaniyamkulam, will be fully automated and designed to house a minimum of 250 cars each, while the smaller Chalai facility will have a capacity for 100 cars.

In a city where parking has become a persistent hurdle, these developments represent a beacon of hope. The contractor for the Palayam project is RRTL, and the Vaniyamkulam MLCP will additionally feature ground-level truck parking and commercial space. As the city of Thiruvananthapuram embarks on this venture, the urban landscape is poised for a transformation that promises to enhance not only the city’s skyline but also the quality of life for its residents.

