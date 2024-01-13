Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League

Thirdy Ravena, the three-time UAAP Finals MVP, has steered his team, San-En NeoPhoenix, to the summit of the Japan B.League Division 1 standings. In the ongoing 2023-2024 season, the team has showcased an exceptional performance, boasting a 24-4 win-loss record. This represents a significant turnaround from their previous seasons, where the team was plagued with losing streaks.

The Rise of San-En NeoPhoenix

San-En’s success is widely attributed to a more disciplined approach to the game, particularly in the areas of ball handling and defense. The team has managed to reduce its turnovers to 10.1 per game, and has significantly strengthened its defense, conceding only 78.1 points per game to their adversaries. These impressive figures mark the best performance by the team in the last four years.

Ravena’s Stellar Performance

Ravena, who is a prominent figure in this noteworthy season, has been averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in his 25 appearances. His contribution is undeniably a significant factor in San-En’s current standing. During a media interaction, Ravena expressed his satisfaction with the team’s current performance but remains hopeful for consistent performance throughout the season.

Future Aspirations

Ravena also announced his readiness to represent Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament. While the focus remains on maintaining their strong performance in the B.League, the prospect of playing for the national team adds an exciting dimension to Ravena’s promising career.