en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League

Thirdy Ravena, the three-time UAAP Finals MVP, has steered his team, San-En NeoPhoenix, to the summit of the Japan B.League Division 1 standings. In the ongoing 2023-2024 season, the team has showcased an exceptional performance, boasting a 24-4 win-loss record. This represents a significant turnaround from their previous seasons, where the team was plagued with losing streaks.

The Rise of San-En NeoPhoenix

San-En’s success is widely attributed to a more disciplined approach to the game, particularly in the areas of ball handling and defense. The team has managed to reduce its turnovers to 10.1 per game, and has significantly strengthened its defense, conceding only 78.1 points per game to their adversaries. These impressive figures mark the best performance by the team in the last four years.

Ravena’s Stellar Performance

Ravena, who is a prominent figure in this noteworthy season, has been averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in his 25 appearances. His contribution is undeniably a significant factor in San-En’s current standing. During a media interaction, Ravena expressed his satisfaction with the team’s current performance but remains hopeful for consistent performance throughout the season.

Future Aspirations

Ravena also announced his readiness to represent Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament. While the focus remains on maintaining their strong performance in the B.League, the prospect of playing for the national team adds an exciting dimension to Ravena’s promising career.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
21 mins ago
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Endorses New Affordable Housing Project
In a move signaling a progressive step towards addressing local housing needs, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission has expressed its endorsement for a novel affordable housing project. The project, set to take shape at Key Site H on 1331 E. Foster Road, near St. Joseph High School and Edgewood Park, is proposed by an
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Endorses New Affordable Housing Project
Decoding the Use of Large Language Models in Generative Information Extraction
2 hours ago
Decoding the Use of Large Language Models in Generative Information Extraction
Emily Writes: Navigating Parenting and Work During Summer Holidays
2 hours ago
Emily Writes: Navigating Parenting and Work During Summer Holidays
The 90/90/1 Resolution Method: A New Approach to Achieving New Year's Resolutions
26 mins ago
The 90/90/1 Resolution Method: A New Approach to Achieving New Year's Resolutions
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
32 mins ago
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
Unraveling circATXN7's Role in Immune Suppression in KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer
1 hour ago
Unraveling circATXN7's Role in Immune Suppression in KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
10 seconds
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
1 min
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
1 min
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
2 mins
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
3 mins
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
3 mins
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
3 mins
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
Rome Odunze: A Rising Star in the 2024 NFL Draft
3 mins
Rome Odunze: A Rising Star in the 2024 NFL Draft
Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects
3 mins
Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
16 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app