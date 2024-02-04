Third Annual Kickin' Asphalt 5K and Fun Run to Support El Paso Children

El Paso takes community engagement to another level with the announcement of the third annual "Kickin' Asphalt 5K and One-Mile Fun Run/Walk" event. This family-friendly gathering, organized by the El Paso Center for Children, is set to take place on Saturday, March 23 at 5 p.m. at Ascarate Park. The event is tailored to foster unity and support for local families and children.

Community Engagement through Entertainment and Sports

The event boasts a wide array of activities designed to entertain and engage attendees of all ages. The lineup includes food trucks, live music by Hypnosis, arts and crafts vendors, wine and beer tasting hosted by Old Sheepdog Brewery, and a jumping balloon obstacle course for children. The event is open to the public, free of charge, for those not participating in the races, with entertainment available throughout the day.

Registration and Fees

For those wishing to participate in the 5K race and the One-Mile Fun Walk, an advance registration fee of $30 applies. However, the military and youth under 18 can register for a reduced fee of $25. Groups of ten or more can avail of a discounted rate. On the day of the event, registration fees will increase to $35. Race participants are encouraged to register beforehand, and separate tickets for wine and beer tasting will be available for purchase at the venue.

Impact on Local Residents

CEO of the El Paso Center for Children, Beth Senger, highlighted the significance of the event in making a positive impact on local residents. The annual event not only promotes physical activity and community engagement but also serves as a platform to support families and children in El Paso County.