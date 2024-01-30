The Weasel's Last Whisper: Marvin Elkind, the Mafia Insider Turned Informant, Dies at 89

Marvin Elkind, famously known as 'The Weasel,' drew his last breath on January 21 at the ripe age of 89. A former mafia insider, Elkind lived a life that mirrored mob fiction, yet he managed to defy the odds, dying of natural causes in Toronto. His story is one of intrigue, danger, and duality, echoing the complex interplay of crime and law enforcement.

A Double Life in the Shadows

Elkind was not just another mob member; he was a trusted confidant of the notorious Hamilton mob boss Johnny 'Pops' Papalia. However, he harbored a secret that could have cost him his life - he was a paid informant for the Ontario Provincial Police. This precarious balancing act didn't end here; Elkind also worked undercover for the FBI, U.S. Customs, Scotland Yard, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for a quarter of a century.

The Weasel's Unseen Triumphs

His clandestine operations included dangerous tasks such as wearing a wire to get close to Papalia. One notable operation led to the collapse of a massive mortgage fraud. However, Papalia was never charged in order to protect Elkind's identity, showcasing the intricate dance between maintaining an informant's cover and serving justice. His daring life of subterfuge is meticulously documented in 'The Weasel: A Double Life in the Mob' by Adrian Humphreys.

Remembered as a Mensch

Despite his connections with the mob and the perilous double life he led, Elkind was celebrated as a 'mensch' - a person of integrity and honor. Known for his gregarious personality and his treasure trove of colorful stories, he was remembered fondly by those who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Hennie, and their three children. His life serves as a stark reminder of the complex human element that exists even in the darkest corners of society.