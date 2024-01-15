en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Sets New Record with $82 Million Budget

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Sets New Record with $82 Million Budget

The upcoming television series ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ is set to eclipse previous installments in the franchise with its hefty budget allocation. As per the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the show is anticipated to have a total budget of approximately $82 million, averaging out to about $13.7 million per episode, as reported by Screen Rant.

Breaking Down the Budget

In comparison, the recent spinoff ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ was allocated a total budget of roughly $72 million, equating to $12 million per episode. This is a significant hike from the original series, which kicked off with a budget of $3.4 million per episode, which was later trimmed down to $2.75 million in subsequent seasons. The escalating budget for ‘The Ones Who Live’ is a reflection of the increasing costs of television production. This includes factors such as inflation, the use of sophisticated CGI, the demand for high production values, and the need for potent advertising to secure a competitive edge in the market.

The Role of Cast Salaries

It’s worth noting that cast salaries typically account for a significant chunk of the budget. The forthcoming series will witness the return of characters Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (played by Danai Gurira). Lincoln, a major star who originally left the franchise after the ninth season, made a surprise cameo at the close of the eleventh season, heightening anticipation for the new series.

Setting New Standards

The record-breaking budget set by ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ illuminates the ever-increasing financial demands of producing high-quality television content. This trend is likely to continue as viewer expectations rise and the market competition intensifies. The new series is scheduled to premiere on February 25, promising fans a rich, immersive viewing experience.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Edmonton Cold Snap Highlights Importance of Homeless Resources
In the midst of a severe cold snap rattling Edmonton, the spotlight turns to the plight of the city’s homeless population. The extreme weather conditions, causing significant disruptions in the area, have underscored the urgency of accessible resources for the homeless. The Salvation Army Steps Up In Calgary, Cliff Wiebe, the Executive Director of the
Edmonton Cold Snap Highlights Importance of Homeless Resources
Study Challenges Common Perception of Large Solar Farms' Eco-Friendliness
23 mins ago
Study Challenges Common Perception of Large Solar Farms' Eco-Friendliness
OpenAI's GPT Store Confronts Moderation Challenges with 'Girlfriend' Bots
1 hour ago
OpenAI's GPT Store Confronts Moderation Challenges with 'Girlfriend' Bots
Seventeen Ignites the Stage with their 'Follow' Tour in the Philippines
3 seconds ago
Seventeen Ignites the Stage with their 'Follow' Tour in the Philippines
Banksy Unveils 'Valentine's Day Mascara': A Provocative Stand Against Domestic Violence
3 seconds ago
Banksy Unveils 'Valentine's Day Mascara': A Provocative Stand Against Domestic Violence
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
6 seconds ago
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
6 seconds
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
7 seconds
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
20 seconds
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
27 seconds
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
41 seconds
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
45 seconds
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
1 min
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
1 min
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
3 mins
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app