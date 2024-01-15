‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Sets New Record with $82 Million Budget

The upcoming television series ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ is set to eclipse previous installments in the franchise with its hefty budget allocation. As per the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the show is anticipated to have a total budget of approximately $82 million, averaging out to about $13.7 million per episode, as reported by Screen Rant.

Breaking Down the Budget

In comparison, the recent spinoff ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ was allocated a total budget of roughly $72 million, equating to $12 million per episode. This is a significant hike from the original series, which kicked off with a budget of $3.4 million per episode, which was later trimmed down to $2.75 million in subsequent seasons. The escalating budget for ‘The Ones Who Live’ is a reflection of the increasing costs of television production. This includes factors such as inflation, the use of sophisticated CGI, the demand for high production values, and the need for potent advertising to secure a competitive edge in the market.

The Role of Cast Salaries

It’s worth noting that cast salaries typically account for a significant chunk of the budget. The forthcoming series will witness the return of characters Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (played by Danai Gurira). Lincoln, a major star who originally left the franchise after the ninth season, made a surprise cameo at the close of the eleventh season, heightening anticipation for the new series.

Setting New Standards

The record-breaking budget set by ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ illuminates the ever-increasing financial demands of producing high-quality television content. This trend is likely to continue as viewer expectations rise and the market competition intensifies. The new series is scheduled to premiere on February 25, promising fans a rich, immersive viewing experience.