en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene

The seemingly innocuous task of brushing and flossing might appear tedious to many, but a neglect of these simple routines could be a harbinger of significant health ailments. Dentists in the UK have noted a disconcerting rise in sepsis, a potentially life-threatening blood-borne infection, linked to deficient oral hygiene.

The Unseen Perils of Neglecting Oral Health

The connection between poor oral health and grave health conditions is often overlooked. However, the evidence is clear and alarming. Inflammatory diseases, diabetes, heart ailments, respiratory issues, and various other health complications can be traced back to neglected dental hygiene. The importance of regular dental care routines such as brushing, flossing, and professional cleaning transcends mere tooth decay and gum diseases. They play a pivotal role in managing systemic inflammation and maintaining overall wellness.

Oral Health and Pneumonia

A study involving elderly patients suffering from aspiration pneumonia provides a glaring testament to the link between oral health and major health risks. It was observed that patients with poor oral health at the time of hospital admission had a comparatively longer stay. The oral health conditions were gauged using an oral health assessment tool, and the severity of pneumonia was also considered. The findings underscored the criticality of oral health in preventing and treating aspiration pneumonia, especially in older patients.

The Bigger Picture: Oral Health and Major Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s, and cancer might seem distant from oral health, but a closer examination reveals a startling connection. Poor oral health can escalate the risk of heart diseases, Alzheimer’s, and certain types of cancer. The impact of oral health on an individual’s wellness is profound and lifelong. A strong foundation of oral hygiene in childhood can significantly reduce the risk of a multitude of diseases in adulthood.

The Silent Epidemic: Poor Mouth Hygiene

Poor mouth hygiene is a silent epidemic with far-reaching consequences. It not only increases the risk of cardiovascular problems and pneumonia but also heightens the susceptibility to diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. The narratives from dentists and periodontists, backed by statistics from population studies and research findings, paint a grim picture of the consequences of neglecting oral health. This serves as a strong wake-up call for the importance of maintaining dental hygiene for overall health.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
RBI's Anti-Inflation Crusade Continues: Michael Patra Reappointed as Deputy Governor
In a significant development, Michael Patra, a key figure in India’s fight against inflation, has been reappointed as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for an additional year. The reappointment was announced by the Department of Personnel and Training in a statement released on Friday, with the extension taking effect from
RBI's Anti-Inflation Crusade Continues: Michael Patra Reappointed as Deputy Governor
New Jersey Entities Join GovDeals to Auction Surplus Real Estate
1 hour ago
New Jersey Entities Join GovDeals to Auction Surplus Real Estate
Nexus G1: A Cinematic Revolution in the Making
1 hour ago
Nexus G1: A Cinematic Revolution in the Making
Financial Expert Decodes Couple's Debt Struggles and Aspirations for Early Retirement
29 mins ago
Financial Expert Decodes Couple's Debt Struggles and Aspirations for Early Retirement
Hartlepool Borough Council Gives Go-Ahead for New Road and Junction
33 mins ago
Hartlepool Borough Council Gives Go-Ahead for New Road and Junction
FastenMaster Introduces Game-Changing FrameFAST Fastening Solution
54 mins ago
FastenMaster Introduces Game-Changing FrameFAST Fastening Solution
Latest Headlines
World News
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
30 seconds
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
46 seconds
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
56 seconds
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
2 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
3 mins
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
5 mins
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
5 mins
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
5 mins
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
8 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app