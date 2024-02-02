In a startling revelation that casts a shadow on the German political landscape, Vladimir Sergiyenko, an advisor to Eugen Schmidt of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, finds himself under the scrutiny of German authorities. The 52-year-old is suspected of having close ties to an FSB agent, Ilya Vehtomov, operating under the alias 'Alexei'. Vehtomov, a member of the Fifth Service of the FSB, responsible for foreign intelligence, is known to have multiple connections within the FSB, including Vladimir Petrovsky.

Sergiyenko's Alleged Role in Influencing AfD

As per Western intelligence agencies, Sergiyenko's role extends beyond mere association with the FSB. He is suspected of subtly directing the AfD on behalf of Moscow, and potentially even providing financial support to the party. Sergiyenko's activities within the AfD, which include involvement in lawsuits and drafting speeches against sanctions on Russia, lend credence to these suspicions.

A Tri-Citizen in the Spotlight

Sergiyenko's unique status as a tri-citizen of Germany, Ukraine, and Russia further complicates the situation. His name features on the Ukrainian sanctions list, and his involvement with the AfD raises questions about the extent of foreign influence on the party.

AFD: A Hotbed of Controversy

The AfD, known for its far-right ideology, has always been mired in controversy. Widespread protests against its radicalism and growing popularity have been a common sight in Germany. Renowned sociologist Wilhelm Heitmeyer has categorized the AfD as representing 'authoritarian national radicalism,' a stance that has been associated with an alarming rise in hate crimes across Germany.