The Unabated Demand for Traditional Syrian Farwa Coats

As winter sets in, the demand for the traditional Syrian farwa coat witnesses a significant surge, particularly in regions where its use is customary. These oversized winter coats, crafted from baize and other fabrics, and often lined with wool or rabbit fur, hold a special place in the winter wardrobes of Syrians and beyond. The embroidered sleeves and the warmth they offer make farwas a sought-after winter staple.

The Making of Farwas

The manufacture of farwas, alongside other traditional clothing items such as bisht (summer cloaks) and nasasi (sleeveless winter cloaks), has now largely moved to Damascus and Aleppo. Historically, the city of Maarat al-Numan was the leading producer of these garments. The farwas are made using either natural fur, predominantly sheepskin, or synthetic furs imported from regions like China and Iran.

The Luxurious Tufayli Fur

Among the various types of fur used, tufayli fur from Iran is particularly valued for its lightweight and soft texture. A farwa made of tufayli fur is a luxury item in Syria, fetching over two million Syrian pounds. These coats are often made to order due to the high cost of materials.

The Seasonal Trade of Farwas

The trade and manufacturing of farwas follow a seasonal pattern. Production takes place in summer, giving way to the sale and export of these garments at the start of winter. The Arabian Gulf market is a significant destination for Syrian-made farwas, with a history of land transport to countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Farwas: A Variety of Prices and Quality

Within Syria, the price of farwas varies based on the quality of the material used and the exchange rate of the Syrian pound against the US dollar. More affordable farwas are made from suede and chamois fabric, while exports to the Gulf favor higher-quality materials like al-Silkah and tufayli fabric. Regardless of the variation in price and quality, the demand for these traditional Syrian winter coats remains unabated with each onset of winter, reflecting the enduring appeal of this winter essential.