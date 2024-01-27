The Transformation of L. Lin Wood: From High-Profile Lawyer to QAnon Adherent

L. Lin Wood, a high-profile attorney, once renowned for representing eminent figures, plunged into a maelstrom of controversy with his fervent attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. In a dramatic turn of events, Wood transformed from a respected lawyer to a QAnon adherent, entangled in conspiracy theories and fraught with paranoia.

The Quest to Overturn the Election

Wood, in alliance with Sidney Powell, spared no effort in their mission to invalidate the election results favoring Donald Trump. In a drastic measure, they chartered a private jet to the White House, delivering a thumb drive containing a dubious deposition by Leamsy Salazar. Salazar alleged that Smartmatic software and Dominion voting machines rigged the elections, a claim that was rapidly debunked, ironically, even by Trump's own campaign team.

Wood's Transformation and Turmoil

A new book, 'Find Me the Votes,' by Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, provides an in-depth account of Wood's metamorphosis and the turmoil engulfing his personal and professional life. Wood, once celebrated for representing prominent personalities like Richard Jewell, the Ramsey family, and Herman Cain, had begun to endorse clients aligned with Trump's politics, such as Kyle Rittenhouse and Nicholas Sandmann. His legal career, however, was overshadowed by family estrangement and accusations of unhinged behavior from his law partners.

Delving Deeper into Conspiracy Theories

The book traces Wood's descent into the world of conspiracy theories following a loss in a defamation trial to Elon Musk. It suggests that his belief in deep state plots against him further alienated him from reality. Wood's association with key figures in Trump's circle like Rudy Giuliani and Michael Flynn, coupled with his generous $375,000 donation to the Trump Victory Fund, cemented his position within Trump's inner circle. Despite the controversy, Wood continued to host meetings at his South Carolina property, Tomotley, to discuss election fraud claims.

Criticism and Concern

Wood's alignment with the QAnon movement and his financial dealings, including those with the Fight Back Foundation, attracted criticism and concern. The book also explores his role in Trump's post-election legal strategies and his interactions with other conspiracy theorists. Despite his controversial stance, Wood found enduring support within Trump's inner circle, a testament to the divisive and tumultuous political landscape.