'The Terror' Season 3: AMC Announces Renewal Based on 'Devil in Silver'

AMC has officially renewed 'The Terror' for a third season, adapting the novel 'Devil in Silver'.

'The Terror': A Journey Into the Unknown

The cast comprises a diverse group of reality stars and celebrities from various reality TV shows and other domains. The show is the brainchild of IDTV, an All3Media company, and developed further with the RTL Creative Unit. Studio Lambert produces the series, with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess serving as executive producers. Alan Cumming also serves as a producer.

The Third Season: A New Chapter

The third season, titled 'The Terror: The Devil in Silver', is based on Victor LaValle’s novel and consists of six episodes. The season promises a mind-bending and heart-wrenching journey. Set to premiere in 2025 on AMC and AMC+, Chris Cantwell will executive produce the season, with Karyn Kusama directing the first two episodes.

The Story: A Struggle for Freedom

The story revolves around a working-class man wrongfully committed to a psychiatric hospital. His struggle for freedom forms the backbone of the narrative. The character encounters a horrific, bison-headed creature, and the series is filled with psychological thrills as the characters grapple with their psyches. AMC's 'The Terror' series has been lauded for its blend of real-world events and supernatural elements, and this new season is eagerly awaited by fans.