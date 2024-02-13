The Struts Unveil Emotional New Single: A Journey of Love and Vulnerability

In the ever-evolving landscape of rock music, The Struts have emerged with a new single that resonates with raw emotion and vulnerability. "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)" is a poignant love song that was almost lost to their last album, "Pretty Vicious," but its uniqueness demanded a standalone release.

A Labor of Love and Vulnerability

Lead singer Luke Spiller, the creative force behind The Struts, recently discussed the band's new single and the evolution of their songwriting style. In an exclusive interview, Spiller revealed that the track was intended for the 2023 album but was ultimately released as a standalone single due to its deeply personal nature.

"How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)" is a testament to the band's growing maturity and willingness to explore more intimate themes. As Spiller explains, "I've always been drawn to writing songs about characters and stories that aren't necessarily my own. But with this song, I wanted to be more honest and open about my own experiences."

A New Era of Songwriting

Spiller's shift towards more introspective and genuine songwriting has resulted in a powerful and emotive track that has already captured the hearts of fans worldwide. The single's release is a bold move for the band, reflecting their commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new territories in their music.

"I think the best songs come from a place of vulnerability and honesty," Spiller shares. "With 'How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)', I wanted to tap into that and create something that really resonates with people."

More Love on the Horizon

The Struts are not wasting any time, with another love song already in the works. Spiller hints at an upcoming single titled "Heaven's Got Nothing On You," inspired by someone who has greatly impacted him.

"This next song is a celebration of love and the incredible impact that one person can have on your life," Spiller reveals. "I can't wait for everyone to hear it."

As The Struts continue to evolve and grow, their fans can look forward to more heartfelt and genuine music that pushes the boundaries of rock and roll. In the meantime, "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)" stands as a powerful testament to the band's newfound vulnerability and commitment to honest songwriting.

The Struts' latest single is a captivating exploration of love, vulnerability, and the human experience. By delving into more personal and genuine themes, the band has created a timeless love song that speaks to the heart and soul.