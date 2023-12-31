en English
BNN Newsroom

The Roar Beckons Fans as Predictions for Australian Rugby in 2024 Unfold

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:28 am EST
The Roar Beckons Fans as Predictions for Australian Rugby in 2024 Unfold

As the New Year unfolds, a wave of anticipation ripples through the world of Australian sports. From the rugby field to the debate platform, all eyes are on the emerging narratives. On one end of the spectrum, fans are being invited to join The Roar, Australia’s largest sporting debate forum, to voice their opinions and engage with prominent sports journalists. On the other, the forecast for the year 2024 in Australian rugby is ripe with potential changes and promising outcomes.

Join the Roar: A Platform for the Passionate

For enthusiasts eager to be part of Australia’s biggest sporting debate, The Roar offers a compelling platform. To join, users merely need to provide an email address or use their Facebook account, granting access to their email. The Roar not only provides updates but also welcomes contributions in the form of articles. The platform’s unique appeal lies in its openness; it offers fans the opportunity to share the stage with renowned Australian sports journalists, adding a distinct flavour to the mix of perspectives.

A Glimpse Into the Future of Australian Rugby

The landscape of Australian Rugby is poised for a potential overhaul in 2024. The spotlight falls on Joe Schmidt, Dan McKellar, and Stephen Larkham, as they emerge as potential candidates for the head coach position for the Wallabies. The embodiment of peer respect and relentless work ethic, Allan Alaalatoa, is suggested as the new skipper, a development that could steer the team towards new horizons.

Unfolding Predictions for the Rugby Championship

As the Wallabies set their sights on the Rugby Championship, optimism fills the air. The team is predicted to clinch the Championship, with factors such as hosting the Springboks in Australia and Argentina’s transition phase under a new coach playing into their favour. In the Bledisloe series, a balanced outcome is expected, with the Wallabies tipped to secure a home victory against the formidable All Blacks. Further fuelling the anticipation, the Brumbies are forecasted to break their Super Rugby drought, banking on a strong roster, a favourable draw, and challenges plaguing opponents like the Crusaders and the Chiefs.

Sonny Bill Williams on Joey Manu’s Prospects

Former All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams speaks highly of Joey Manu’s potential impact as a rugby union player, hinting at the possibility of Manu moving to Japan for a lucrative contract. Williams asserts that the fast-paced and skill-based Japanese game could be a valuable experience for Manu. However, he doesn’t shy away from criticising Eddie Jones for his conduct during the Wallabies’ 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign, adding another layer to the evolving narrative of Australian rugby.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

