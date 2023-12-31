The Roar Beckons Fans as Predictions for Australian Rugby in 2024 Unfold

As the New Year unfolds, a wave of anticipation ripples through the world of Australian sports. The forecast for the year 2024 in Australian rugby is ripe with potential changes and promising outcomes.

A Glimpse Into the Future of Australian Rugby

The landscape of Australian Rugby is poised for a potential overhaul in 2024. The spotlight falls on Joe Schmidt, Dan McKellar, and Stephen Larkham, as they emerge as potential candidates for the head coach position for the Wallabies. The embodiment of peer respect and relentless work ethic, Allan Alaalatoa, is suggested as the new skipper, a development that could steer the team towards new horizons.

Unfolding Predictions for the Rugby Championship

As the Wallabies set their sights on the Rugby Championship, optimism fills the air. The team is predicted to clinch the Championship, with factors such as hosting the Springboks in Australia and Argentina’s transition phase under a new coach playing into their favour. In the Bledisloe series, a balanced outcome is expected, with the Wallabies tipped to secure a home victory against the formidable All Blacks. Further fuelling the anticipation, the Brumbies are forecasted to break their Super Rugby drought, banking on a strong roster, a favourable draw, and challenges plaguing opponents like the Crusaders and the Chiefs.

Sonny Bill Williams on Joey Manu’s Prospects

Former All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams speaks highly of Joey Manu’s potential impact as a rugby union player, hinting at the possibility of Manu moving to Japan for a lucrative contract. Williams asserts that the fast-paced and skill-based Japanese game could be a valuable experience for Manu. However, he doesn’t shy away from criticising Eddie Jones for his conduct during the Wallabies’ 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign, adding another layer to the evolving narrative of Australian rugby.