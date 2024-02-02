The Rising Wave of Multifamily Housing in Greenville-Spartanburg

South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg region is witnessing a remarkable shift in its multifamily housing market. A total of 920 new units were introduced in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a construction pipeline of 4,208 units is slated for delivery between January 2024 and January 2025. This expected surge in supply has begun to impact current occupancy rates, which have subtly dipped from the previous quarter. Simultaneously, the average monthly asking rents have witnessed a minor decline.

Projects in Focus and Market Dynamics

The report by Colliers South Carolina highlights certain imminent projects, including the Falls at Meehan and the Evolve at New Home Farm. However, in contrast to this trend, the Upstate submarkets like Laurens County and Anderson continue to maintain high occupancy rates and average asking rents. Downtown Greenville holds the distinction of being the most expensive. In addition to these developments, the real estate activities in the area reported the sale of a luxury home in Alta Vista for a staggering $2.59 million and announced the appointment of Dale Stigamier as the president of LCK, a project management services firm.

The National Association of Realtors predicts a 13% increase in existing-home sales in 2024, with further growth expected in 2025. Moreover, potential reductions in interest rates by the Federal Reserve could further stimulate the housing market. Amid these forecasts, a new residential complex along the Mary Black Rail Trail in Spartanburg is making headlines.