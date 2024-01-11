The Resurgence of Big Men in College Basketball: A New Era of Dominance

College basketball has seen a resurgence of prominence in the 'big men', a role traditionally associated with height and size but now also demanding versatility and skill. As the sport evolves, these towering titans are showcasing their abilities in ways that redefine the game. In recognition of this trend, FOX Sports has introduced 'The Big Man Ladder', a feature spotlighting the top performers in this category.

More than Just a Game

With the introduction of name, image, and likeness (NIL) earnings, staying in college basketball has become an attractive proposition for these players. Entering professional basketball could potentially reduce their visibility, and consequently, earnings. This shift is not a passing fad, but a trend expected to endure.

The Legacy of the Big Men

Among the standout performers is a player from Purdue who is in line to become the first back-to-back national player of the year since Ralph Sampson in the early 1980s. Last year's AP All-America teams featured five centers, underlining the position's influence on the sport. Purdue's 7'4" center has been dominating the court, with an impressive 67-game streak of double-figure scoring and leading his team to several top-tier victories.

Stellar Performances

Other notable performances include Michigan's transfer to the Jayhawks, who has made a significant contribution with his scoring and improved 3-point shooting. St. John's forward has been consistent, while UNC's all-time leading rebounder is helping the team excel. Despite recent struggles, Clemson's forward continues to post impressive numbers. A rising star from Duke is spearheading the team's success with his scoring and rebounding prowess. A Big South player's adaptability and Creighton's defensive stalwart are also making their presence felt. Finally, a player from Cal, known for his high rebounding averages, has joined the ranks of these eminent big men this season.