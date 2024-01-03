en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

The Quincy: A Beacon of Hope for Unhoused Seniors in Los Angeles

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:49 pm EST
The Quincy: A Beacon of Hope for Unhoused Seniors in Los Angeles

In the bustling Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, a new landmark has emerged. The Quincy, a contemporary edifice developed by Wakeland Housing & Development Corporation, now stands as a beacon of hope for formerly unhoused seniors. The four-story structure, aesthetically designed by FSY Architects, replaces a previous two-story commercial building, resonating with the contemporary low-rise aesthetic of its urban surroundings.

Providing Affordable Housing

The Quincy offers 54 apartments, a significant leap towards addressing housing affordability and the homelessness crisis in the region. Out of these units, 53 are designated as permanent supportive housing for senior households. The key criterion for eligibility is an income not exceeding 50 percent of the area’s median, allowing those most in need to access the comfort and security of a home. Additionally, The Quincy includes a single market-rate manager’s unit.

A Model of Sustainable Financing

The construction of The Quincy was made possible through savvy financial structuring. Notably, the project received $16.8 million in tax-exempt bonds, which covered approximately half of the total estimated construction budget of $33.6 million. This innovative approach to funding showcases how public resources can be effectively leveraged to facilitate affordable housing projects.

Wakeland’s Broader Commitment

The Quincy is far from a standalone project for the Wakeland Housing & Development Corporation. This California not-for-profit corporation is on a mission to provide affordable housing to low and moderate-income elderly and disabled persons. The Quincy is one of at least five affordable housing projects that Wakeland has developed in Los Angeles recently, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to their mission and the communities they serve.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
11 seconds ago
Teenager Charged for Social Media Threat Against Bristol Central High School
On January 3, a 14-year-old teenager from Hartford County, Connecticut, found himself facing criminal charges because of a threat he made against Bristol Central High School. The threat, disseminated via social media, led to an increased police presence around all Bristol schools and a swift investigation that ended with the teenager’s arrest. Swift Police Action
Teenager Charged for Social Media Threat Against Bristol Central High School
Audiomovers Unleashes New Year Collection for Immersive Audio Production
8 mins ago
Audiomovers Unleashes New Year Collection for Immersive Audio Production
Tree Removal Paves the Way for Highway 56 Project in LeRoy
10 mins ago
Tree Removal Paves the Way for Highway 56 Project in LeRoy
DIY Laundry Detergent Recipe Promises Significant Savings
3 mins ago
DIY Laundry Detergent Recipe Promises Significant Savings
Anker 525 Charging Station: Powering Your Digital Life at a Discounted Price
5 mins ago
Anker 525 Charging Station: Powering Your Digital Life at a Discounted Price
W100 Ltd Proposes to Transform Former Care Home into High-Quality Hostel
6 mins ago
W100 Ltd Proposes to Transform Former Care Home into High-Quality Hostel
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
1 min
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
2 mins
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
2 mins
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
2 mins
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
2 mins
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
2 mins
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins 'The Chief' Award for Media Cooperation
3 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins 'The Chief' Award for Media Cooperation
TPC Racing: Shaping Motorsport Legacy and Boosting Local Economy
3 mins
TPC Racing: Shaping Motorsport Legacy and Boosting Local Economy
Sotheby's to Auction Michael Jordan's Championship Sneakers in 'Dynasty Collection'
4 mins
Sotheby's to Auction Michael Jordan's Championship Sneakers in 'Dynasty Collection'
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
38 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
39 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
58 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app