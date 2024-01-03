The Quincy: A Beacon of Hope for Unhoused Seniors in Los Angeles

In the bustling Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, a new landmark has emerged. The Quincy, a contemporary edifice developed by Wakeland Housing & Development Corporation, now stands as a beacon of hope for formerly unhoused seniors. The four-story structure, aesthetically designed by FSY Architects, replaces a previous two-story commercial building, resonating with the contemporary low-rise aesthetic of its urban surroundings.

Providing Affordable Housing

The Quincy offers 54 apartments, a significant leap towards addressing housing affordability and the homelessness crisis in the region. Out of these units, 53 are designated as permanent supportive housing for senior households. The key criterion for eligibility is an income not exceeding 50 percent of the area’s median, allowing those most in need to access the comfort and security of a home. Additionally, The Quincy includes a single market-rate manager’s unit.

A Model of Sustainable Financing

The construction of The Quincy was made possible through savvy financial structuring. Notably, the project received $16.8 million in tax-exempt bonds, which covered approximately half of the total estimated construction budget of $33.6 million. This innovative approach to funding showcases how public resources can be effectively leveraged to facilitate affordable housing projects.

Wakeland’s Broader Commitment

The Quincy is far from a standalone project for the Wakeland Housing & Development Corporation. This California not-for-profit corporation is on a mission to provide affordable housing to low and moderate-income elderly and disabled persons. The Quincy is one of at least five affordable housing projects that Wakeland has developed in Los Angeles recently, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to their mission and the communities they serve.