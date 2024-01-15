en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

The Power of Tween Consumers: Blurring the Lines between Luxury and Necessity

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
The Power of Tween Consumers: Blurring the Lines between Luxury and Necessity

The retail landscape is undergoing a swift evolution, fueled by elements that have been evolving over the past years and are now being hastened and broadened by the pandemic’s effects. These key trends encompass the escalating significance of omnichannel experiences, the continuous shift towards e-commerce, the emergence of discerning consumers demanding more for less, and the growing use of direct-to-customer interactions. The role of personalization, artificial intelligence, and the importance of relationships and trust in consumer purchasing behavior are also coming to the fore.

Generation Alpha and Gen-Z: The New Consumer Powerhouses

Generation Alpha and younger members of Generation Z, especially those between 10 to 13 years, are emerging as an increasingly influential consumer group. They are privy to a more abundant and limitless catalog of products, thanks to the influence of social media and the bandwagon effect. This phenomenon results in an intensified focus on trends, sparking viral retail moments.

The Influence of Social Media and the Bandwagon Effect

The impact of social media on product visibility and the incessant promotion of products by influencers and peers are causing a blur in the distinction between luxury and necessity. As a result, viral favorites are highly coveted by tweens and teens. In particular, sales of certain products like insulated stainless steel tumblers and high-end makeup and skincare have seen substantial growth.

Blurring Lines between Luxury and Necessity

The trust and influence that social media influencers command over this demographic are considerable, as demonstrated by the items topping tweens’ Christmas lists. Products once regarded as high-end are now being seen as justifiable purchases, with brands like Lululemon, Stanley, and Sol de Janeiro finding favor among young consumers. This shift signifies a new era where luxury items are being normalized and seen as essential in the lives of these young consumers.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
16 mins ago
Oil Prices Respond to Unfolding Developments in the Middle East
Oil prices are experiencing a downturn as market participants closely monitor unfolding developments in the Middle East. The geopolitical situation in the region, a significant oil-producing area, influences global oil markets due to potential impacts on supply. This shift in oil prices underscores the market’s sensitivity to events that could disrupt oil production or transportation.
Oil Prices Respond to Unfolding Developments in the Middle East
Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win
2 hours ago
Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ
2 hours ago
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ
$40 Million Home Breaks Suburb Record Despite Need for Additional Work
18 mins ago
$40 Million Home Breaks Suburb Record Despite Need for Additional Work
The Ethical Dilemma of Advertising to Children: Exploring the Debate
28 mins ago
The Ethical Dilemma of Advertising to Children: Exploring the Debate
2024 X Corp Embraces Digital Transformation with the Launch of eNation
2 hours ago
2024 X Corp Embraces Digital Transformation with the Launch of eNation
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
46 seconds
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
51 seconds
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
Esher Cycling Incident: Social Media Debate Over Red Light Violation
1 min
Esher Cycling Incident: Social Media Debate Over Red Light Violation
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
4 mins
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy
4 mins
Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy
UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'
4 mins
UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'
49ers' Player's Comment Ignites Debate on Sportsmanship in NFL
5 mins
49ers' Player's Comment Ignites Debate on Sportsmanship in NFL
Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
5 mins
Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
7 mins
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
18 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
20 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
25 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app