BNN Newsroom

The Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá'í Faith in Samoa: A Journey of Unity and Inclusivity

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
The Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith in Samoa: A Journey of Unity and Inclusivity

The Bahá’í Faith, a belief system that originated in the Middle East in the mid-19th century, has evolved into a worldwide spiritual movement, leaving an indelible imprint in over 100,000 localities and representing around 2,100 indigenous tribes, races, and ethnic groups. Among these locations, Samoa holds a unique place, marking the 70th anniversary of the Bahá’í Faith’s inception on its shores, a significant milestone recognized as the Platinum Jubilee.

Arrival of Bahá’í Faith in Samoa

The first seeds of the Bahá’í Faith were sown in Samoa in 1954 when Lilian, a young woman brimming with conviction, voyaged there aboard the MV Matua ferry. Within a span of three years, by 1957, the first local Bahá’í governing council sprouted from these seeds. The growth continued, and by 1970, Samoa had its first national governing council, steadily rooting the Bahá’í Faith within the Samoan community.

A Monarch Embraces Bahá’í Teachings

A landmark event in the history of the Bahá’í Faith in Samoa occurred in 1968. His Highness the late Susuga Malietoa Tanumafili II, the reigning monarch at the time, became the first of his stature to declare himself a follower of the Bahá’í teachings. His embrace of the Bahá’í Faith marked a significant moment in the spreading of the Bahá’í light in Samoa.

Mother Temple of the Pacific: A Beacon of Unity

This year also commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Bahá’í House of Worship in Samoa, fondly referred to as the Mother Temple of the Pacific. More than an architectural marvel, this temple stands as a symbol of unity, welcoming people of all creeds, races, and classes. The decision to erect the Mother Temple in Samoa was taken by the Universal House of Justice in 1974, a decision aligned with Bahá’u’lláh’s prophecy that His light would shine in the heart of the ocean if hidden on the continent.

The Bahá’í House of Worship in Samoa, with its nine doors, embodies openness and inclusivity, inviting everyone to partake in the unity it represents. The Bahá’í community of Samoa and American Samoa extends a warm invitation to all to visit this symbol of unity and experience its welcoming spirit.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

