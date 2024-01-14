en English
BNN Newsroom

The Olsons: A Tale of Early Retirement Through Frugal Living and Real Estate

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
The Olsons: A Tale of Early Retirement Through Frugal Living and Real Estate

Joe and Ali Olson, two educators who tied the knot in their college years, actualized their dream of early retirement at the tender age of 29. Their secret? A frugal lifestyle combined with strategic investments in rental properties. Despite drawing a combined annual income of nearly $88,000, the Olsons were able to set aside about 80% of their earnings, which they then channeled into buying rental properties.

Capitalizing on Market Conditions

Beginning their professional journey in Las Vegas in the aftermath of the 2008 housing crisis, the couple were poised to exploit the market’s favorable conditions. By 2015, they had accumulated an impressive portfolio of 19 rental properties spanning across the United States, a feat that enabled them to hang up their teaching hats as the income from their investments comfortably replaced their salaries.

The Challenges of Early Retirement

However, early retirement brought with it unexpected hurdles, particularly in finding rewarding ways to spend their newfound abundance of time. Joe donated over 300 hours of his time to Habitat for Humanity, while Ali found solace in penning novels. The couple also ventured into blogging, sharing insights into their lives as young retirees.

The Complexities of Life Without Traditional Employment

The Olson’s journey underscores the potential of achieving financial independence through disciplined saving and smart investment. Yet their story also highlights the complexities that come with a life devoid of traditional employment. The couple’s story illustrates how low-risk real estate investing strategies — crowdfunding, real estate syndication, the BRRRR method, REITs, Airbnb arbitrage, and house hacking — can help minimize risk and maximize profit potential through varied approaches to property investment and management.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

