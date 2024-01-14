en English
BNN Newsroom

The New ‘Mean Girls’ Adaptation: Updated Wardrobe Sparks Debates Among Fans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
The New ‘Mean Girls’ Adaptation: Updated Wardrobe Sparks Debates Among Fans

The recent release of the new adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’ has generated a wave of discussions, with the updated wardrobe taking center stage. The modernized attire, featuring pink miniskirts and mesh bustiers, has been met with both criticism and humor on social media platforms. Some fans have deemed the costumes as lacking the Y2K aesthetic of the original 2004 film, while others have amusingly compared them to what an artificial intelligence might generate when tasked with designing ‘trendy teenager’ clothing.

Intention Behind the Wardrobe Update

Despite the mixed feedback, Tom Broecker, the mastermind behind the new costumes, explained that his aim was not to recreate the original outfits. Instead, his vision was to infuse a contemporary Gen Z twist to the iconic ‘Mean Girls’ style. Broecker, known for his work on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ’30 Rock,’ was specifically chosen for this project due to his successful collaborations with Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels, who played prominent roles in both the original and the new adaptation.

Critiques and Reactions

The ‘sexy Santa’ costumes, part of a holiday talent show scene, serve as a key example of Broecker’s updated approach. Inspired by a music video from pop star Ariana Grande, these costumes were revamped to add a touch more sparkle. However, the response from fans has been diverse. Some have criticized the new wardrobe for appearing cheap and not sufficiently reflective of the Y2K aesthetic. Others have appreciated the contemporary approach, acknowledging the influence of Gen Z fashion, Instagram, TikTok, and celebrities like Billie Eilish on the designs.

Adapting to Change

Broecker’s work on the new ‘Mean Girls’ adaptation also delves into the realm of gender fluidity and addresses the impact of fast fashion on youth culture. He has differentiated the popular girls, ‘The Plastics,’ from other students through their clothing, allocating more budget to their costumes. Addressing the strong reactions to the costumes, Broecker attributes this to nostalgia for the original film and the evolving perceptions of fashion and culture.

BNN Newsroom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

