The 'Miscellany Of Khon': A Fresh Perspective on Traditional Thai Masked Dance Drama

Thai cultural heritage takes centre stage in the 'Miscellany Of Khon' programme, a fresh interpretation of the traditional masked dance drama, khon. This unique event, hosted by the 18 Monkeys Dance Theatre in collaboration with the Unfolding Kafka Festival, brings an unexpected facet of khon to the forefront, through the lens of a generation deeply rooted in contemporary arts, yet mindful of the rich traditions of the past.

A Fusion of Film and Live Performance

The 'Miscellany Of Khon' programme, scheduled to take place at Slowcombo in Pathum Wan from February 29 to March 1, adeptly combines film screenings with live dance performances. Audiences will have the opportunity to step into the captivating world of khon, experiencing it as never before.

The Documentary Series: Unraveling Khon

Curated by Thanphuying Sirikitiya Jensen and directed by Jitti Chompee, the documentary series consists of six episodes, each offering a unique perspective on the cultural significance of khon. The series, titled 'Thread', 'The Last Chui Chai', 'Femininity In Male Performers', 'Narration', 'Untold Stories', and 'Baak', delves into various facets of this traditional art form, allowing viewers a deeper understanding of its societal and historical implications.

The Live Performance: Breathing Life into Khon

Following the screenings, attendees will be treated to 'The Miscellany Of Khon Performance', a live spectacle that weaves together dance and music. This performance features contributions from the Piphat Mai Khaeng ensemble and principal dancers from the National Theatre. Originally premiered in France, the 'Miscellany Of Khon' programme is now making its debut in Thailand, offering a unique platform to celebrate the convergence of traditional values and contemporary art forms.