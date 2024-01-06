en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5: The Air Fryer Mystery

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
As the curtain rises on the fifth season of the much-anticipated show ‘The Masked Singer,’ audiences worldwide are set to be captivated once again by a new lineup of masked celebrities. The show’s charm lies not just in the performances, but in the mystery that shrouds the identities of the performers concealed behind outlandish costumes.

A Stellar Panel Returns

Joel Dommett, the charismatic host, will guide us through this enchanting maze. Assisting him in this endeavor are celebrity detectives Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and Rita Ora. Their keen intuition, wit, and banter have always been a much-loved part of the show.

12 New Celebrities in Disguise

As the season unfolds, 12 celebrities, hidden behind fascinating masks, will grace the stage, aiming to outperform each other and join the esteemed ranks of previous winners like Panda (Natalie Imbruglia) and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

The Air Fryer Mystery

Among the most intriguing characters this season is one dressed as an Air Fryer, a cheeky nod to the kitchen appliance that took 2023 by storm. The identity of the celebrity behind the Air Fryer mask remains a tantalizing mystery. The first clue dropped is cryptic: ‘Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time.’ Fans will need to stay alert for more clues embedded in the performances to piece together the identity of this masked celebrity.

As the guessing game intensifies and the excitement builds, ‘The Masked Singer’ continues its tradition of offering riveting entertainment while keeping viewers on their toes. Who will be unmasked next? Only time will tell.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

