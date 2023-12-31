en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

The Looming Threat of Negative Equity: A New Wave of ‘Mortgage Prisoners’?

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:47 am EST
The Looming Threat of Negative Equity: A New Wave of ‘Mortgage Prisoners’?

A rising tide of homeowners are facing the imminent risk of becoming ‘mortgage prisoners’ as their properties teeter on the brink of negative equity. This alarming situation is especially precarious for those who have purchased their homes with a high loan-to-value ratio. An estimated 10,000 homeowners could be ensnared in this looming negative equity ‘time bomb.’ The term ‘mortgage prisoner’ characterizes individuals trapped in their current mortgage, often laden with unfavourable terms, unable to switch to a better deal due to the depreciating value of their homes.

Unmasking the Negative Equity Conundrum

Negative equity arises when the value of a property plummets below the outstanding balance on the mortgage. This predicament forces homeowners into a mortgage imprisonment, unable to refinance or sell their homes without incurring significant losses. The risk of sliding into negative equity amplifies in economic climates where property values are depreciating, which can be triggered by a multitude of factors such as market downturns, shifts in interest rates, or economic recessions.

A Flashback to The 2008 Housing Crisis

One cannot discuss the perils of negative equity without reflecting on the United States housing bubble of the 2000s. This was a period marked by a steep ascent and subsequent collapse of house asset prices, affecting over half of the U.S. states. Housing prices reached their zenith in early 2006, only to plummet in 2006 and 2007, hitting rock bottom in 2011. This downturn led to an escalation in foreclosure rates, a crisis for the subprime Alt A collateralized debt obligation mortgage credit in August 2008, and grave concerns about the impact on the broader U.S. economy.

The Aftermath and Lessons Learned

The bursting housing bubble was identified as the most significant risk to the economy by the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury in 2007. In response, the U.S. government allocated over 900 billion dollars to special loans and rescues related to the housing bubble. This bubble was not an isolated incident; it was intertwined with the stock market bubble of the 1990s and coincided with real estate bubbles in other countries. While a handful of political and economic analysts predicted the burst of the housing bubble, their warnings went largely unheeded. As we stand on the precipice of a potential new wave of negative equity, it’s crucial to remember the lessons of the past and take proactive measures to prevent another economic catastrophe.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023

By Salman Akhtar

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Kings and Grizzlies Clash in Western Conference Face-Off

By Salman Khan

JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted ...
@BNN Newsroom · 4 mins
JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted ...
heart comment 0
Survivor Champion Parvati Shallow Comes Out as Queer, Introduces Partner Mae Martin

By BNN Correspondents

Survivor Champion Parvati Shallow Comes Out as Queer, Introduces Partner Mae Martin
Violence Escalates in Southern Gaza: Over 160 Palestinians Dead

By BNN Correspondents

Violence Escalates in Southern Gaza: Over 160 Palestinians Dead
Ex-APC Official Salihu Lukman Criticizes Leadership, Resigns Over Accountability Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ex-APC Official Salihu Lukman Criticizes Leadership, Resigns Over Accountability Concerns
Google’s Vibrant Doodle Ushers in New Year 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Google's Vibrant Doodle Ushers in New Year 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
1 min
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
2 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
3 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Kings and Grizzlies Clash in Western Conference Face-Off
4 mins
Kings and Grizzlies Clash in Western Conference Face-Off
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
6 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
6 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
Reflecting on 2023: A Comprehensive Review by Talk of the Nation
9 mins
Reflecting on 2023: A Comprehensive Review by Talk of the Nation
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
10 mins
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
10 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
14 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
26 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
31 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
33 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
41 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
7 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app