The Looming Threat of a 'Digital Dark Age': Why We Need to Preserve Our Digital Legacy

As we continue our journey further into the digital age, a chilling proposition looms in the shadows - the possibility of a "digital dark age". A term coined by Terry Kuny in 1997, it signifies a future where centuries of digital information, from cherished family photos to vital historical documents, could be irretrievably lost. The concept, once a distant fear, has become increasingly tangible, underscored by incidents like the 2019 MySpace data loss, where a staggering 12 years of music and photos from over 14 million artists simply vanished. Such events serve as stark reminders that contrary to popular belief, the internet is not the indestructible archive we perceive it to be.

The Threat of Digital Decay

Our vast digital landscape is not immune to decay. Just like physical artifacts, digital objects such as photos, videos, and documents are susceptible to various forms of deterioration. The terms "linkrot" and "bit-rot" have been coined to describe these phenomena. Linkrot refers to the process by which hyperlinks cease to function, often due to website changes or closure, while bit-rot involves the degradation of data stored in a physical medium, such as a hard drive or CD. Both forms of decay can lead to severe accessibility issues over time as technology evolves and older formats become obsolete.

The Question of Data Ownership

Beyond decay, there's a growing concern about data ownership. The question of who owns and controls access to digital content has become increasingly contentious, especially with the rise of private corporations as gatekeepers of the internet. Issues have arisen when families attempt to retrieve data from the social media accounts of deceased relatives, bringing the personal impacts of digital impermanence to the fore.

Preserving Our Digital Legacy

Confronted with these challenges, we need to channel the spirit of medieval monks, who meticulously preserved knowledge by copying books. Our task is to safeguard the digital artifacts that represent our era. The method? Rigorous data preservation. This includes backing up data, choosing reliable storage solutions, keeping software updated, converting files to widely supported formats, and staying informed about data preservation best practices. It's an arduous task, but the alternative is a future with significant gaps in our understanding of our present-day lives, a future where the digital age could ironically become a new dark age.