The Looming Danger of Rock Fishing at Papanui Point: An Urgent Warning from DOC

The Department of Conservation (DOC) in New Zealand has issued a serious public warning against fishing at Papanui Point in Waikato due to the extreme danger posed by slippery rocks and an unpredictable sea. The urgency of this warning is highlighted by a recent incident involving a man who mysteriously disappeared from the rocks. A Coast Guard spotter plane is currently conducting a diligent search for the missing person.

The Perilous History of Papanui Point

Papanui Point is notorious for its hazardous conditions, with a grim record of at least 24 fatalities since 1980, 15 of whom were rock fishers. Despite clear signage warning of the risks and the perilous conditions, the spot remains easily accessible and continues to draw visitors. The Waikato District Mayor acknowledges the challenge in restricting access to this vast and intense coastline.

Rock Fishing Risks in New Zealand

A recent incident further south highlights the broader risks associated with rock fishing in the region. Two non-English speaking fishermen were rescued by Sunset Beach club captain, Judd Redmond, with the assistance of a helicopter. A survey conducted by Surf Lifesaving last year revealed that many rock fishers in New Zealand significantly underestimate the dangers. Some engage in risky behaviors like not wearing lifejackets, consuming alcohol or drugs, and overestimating their swimming abilities.

Precautionary Measures & Previous Warnings

Experienced rock fisherman Todd Michell strongly recommends adhering to safety precautions such as wearing lifejackets, carrying personal locator beacons, and planning ahead. Less than six weeks prior to the latest incident, the DOC, along with the Waikato District Council and Watersafe New Zealand, had issued a similar warning advising the public to stay away from Papanui Point. The DOC has reiterated that there is no official track to the point and that measures are being implemented in collaboration with partner agencies to prevent further tragedies at this location.