BNN Newsroom

The London Fund Closes to New Commitments, Leaving a Legacy of Sustainable Investments

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
London’s collaborative investment vehicle, The London Fund, officially closed to new commitments at the end of 2023. A joint venture between Local Pensions Partnership Investments (LPPI) and London CIV, the fund aimed to generate sustainable, long-term risk-adjusted returns. The fund, which has been active since December 2020, targeted investments in assets such as affordable housing, residential property, community regeneration projects, and infrastructure that includes digital technology and clean energy.

The Participants

The London Fund received investments from the London Pensions Fund Authority and the Haringey Pension Fund. In a recent statement, Dean Bowden, CEO of London CIV, expressed satisfaction with the participation of Kingston and Sutton’s Local Government Pension Schemes (LGPS) in The London Fund. Bowden stressed that the fund’s objectives align with London CIV’s mission to promote sustainable prosperity among communities.

Success of The London Fund

Chris Rule, CEO of LPPI, highlighted the success of The London Fund as a model partnership that demonstrates the value of pooling resources from LGPS. Rule expressed gratitude for the collaboration that enabled investments in London’s real estate and infrastructure. Andrien Meyers, head of pensions and investments for the London Borough of Sutton and the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, stated that the investment in The London Fund is in sync with the Kingston and Sutton Pension Fund’s dedication to responsible investing. This commitment is expected to have a positive impact on Londoners, and a successful collaboration with London CIV and LPPI is anticipated.

Future Prospects

Despite closing for new commitments, The London Fund leaves a legacy of collaborative investment that is expected to continue positively impacting the London community. With its focus on sustainability and long-term growth, the fund sets a precedent for future investment vehicles that aim to foster prosperity while remaining committed to responsible investing.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

