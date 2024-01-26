The Intricate Causes of Chimney Leaks and How to Fix Them

Roof leaks, especially those persistent ones that appear to come and go with the seasons, can be a homeowner's nightmare. However, the source of these leaks often lies in the flashings, the transitional materials connecting the roof to non-roof elements like chimneys and vent pipes. These critical points in our homes' defenses against elemental incursions are a common ground for issues.

Understanding Flashings

Experienced roofers understand the paramount importance of flashings and their role in the overall roofing system. They are aware that flashings should be made from materials with a longer lifespan than the roofing itself, such as sheet lead or copper, but certainly not caulk. This ensures that the flashings last as long as they need to, minimizing the risk of leaks and water damage. Historically, tin-coated steel was a popular choice for flashing, but this has been phased out due to regulations concerning its lead content.

A Case of Chimney Leak

A notable case involved a homeowner who reported a persistent roof leak near her brick chimney. Interestingly, this leak didn't occur during the deep winter months. An inspection suggested that rusted nail holes in the counter flashing might be the source. However, the homeowner, who happens to be a semi-professional photographer, provided telephoto lens photos that indicated the leak likely wasn't from the chimney crown, as commonly assumed.

Brick and Mortar: The Unexpected Culprits

Upon closer inspection, it was suggested that the brick and mortar of the chimney could indeed be the culprit. This may come as a surprise to many, as even strong materials like brick can be penetrated by wind-driven rain. Left unchecked, this can lead to leaks and further damage to the chimney and the roof.

Addressing the Problem

To address such leaks, homeowners should ensure the mortar is in good condition and possibly repoint the chimney. This involves renewing the external part of mortar joints to prevent water from entering the masonry. They should also inspect and possibly replace the chimney crown according to Brick Industry Association guidelines. Lastly, it is recommended to apply a silane/siloxane water repellent to the chimney. This can be done using a garden sprayer and a leaf blower for deep penetration into the brick and mortar, providing an additional layer of defense against the elements.