The ICC Awards 2023: Celebrating the Best in International Cricket

In a recent announcement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the programme for the much anticipated ICC Awards 2023. These awards seek to honor the year’s best performances in the international cricket arena, reflecting the exceptional talent and achievements in this globally cherished sport.

Unveiling of the Shortlists

Between January 3 and 5, 2024, the shortlists for nine of the 13 award categories will be unveiled on the ICC’s official channels. Each shortlist is set to feature four nominees, selected by a panel of cricket experts. The panel, comprised of cricket writers and broadcasters, has based these decisions on the players’ on-field achievements throughout the previous year.

Major Categories

Among the 13 categories, the two top honors are the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year. These awards celebrate the pinnacle of individual performance in men’s and women’s international cricket respectively. Other categories range from distinction in individual format-specific performances to recognition of emerging players and the upholding of the spirit of the game.

Year of Cricket Highlights

The announcement of the ICC Awards 2023 comes after a year filled with cricket highlights. Major events such as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup have provided a spectacle of exceptional cricketing prowess, from which the nominees have emerged. The awards aim to acknowledge these accomplishments and the players who have made them possible, encapsulating a year of thrilling cricket and setting the stage for another exciting year ahead.