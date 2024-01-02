en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

The ICC Awards 2023: Celebrating the Best in International Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
The ICC Awards 2023: Celebrating the Best in International Cricket

In a recent announcement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the programme for the much anticipated ICC Awards 2023. These awards seek to honor the year’s best performances in the international cricket arena, reflecting the exceptional talent and achievements in this globally cherished sport.

Unveiling of the Shortlists

Between January 3 and 5, 2024, the shortlists for nine of the 13 award categories will be unveiled on the ICC’s official channels. Each shortlist is set to feature four nominees, selected by a panel of cricket experts. The panel, comprised of cricket writers and broadcasters, has based these decisions on the players’ on-field achievements throughout the previous year.

Major Categories

Among the 13 categories, the two top honors are the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year. These awards celebrate the pinnacle of individual performance in men’s and women’s international cricket respectively. Other categories range from distinction in individual format-specific performances to recognition of emerging players and the upholding of the spirit of the game.

Year of Cricket Highlights

The announcement of the ICC Awards 2023 comes after a year filled with cricket highlights. Major events such as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup have provided a spectacle of exceptional cricketing prowess, from which the nominees have emerged. The awards aim to acknowledge these accomplishments and the players who have made them possible, encapsulating a year of thrilling cricket and setting the stage for another exciting year ahead.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minnesota Vikings' High-Stakes Struggles: Unraveling the Performance and Future Direction

By Salman Khan

Rivers State in Darkness: Prolonged Power Outage Impacts Residents

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Landrum Poised for Transformation with First New Subdivision in 20 Years

By Salman Akhtar

Jamie Dornan Confronts Fan Intrusion, Stresses Importance of Privacy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Turn Away No Longer: A Beacon of Hope for Foster Families Amidst Pande ...
@BNN Newsroom · 15 mins
Turn Away No Longer: A Beacon of Hope for Foster Families Amidst Pande ...
heart comment 0
Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s Quest to Break Guinness World Record

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak's Quest to Break Guinness World Record
Armstrong World Industries: Strong Growth Tempts Investors Amid Risks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Armstrong World Industries: Strong Growth Tempts Investors Amid Risks
Vita 34 AG Announces Changes to Management Board as CFO Dirk Plaga Steps Down

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Vita 34 AG Announces Changes to Management Board as CFO Dirk Plaga Steps Down
Zimdancehall Artist Freeman Under Interrogation in Robbery Probe

By BNN Correspondents

Zimdancehall Artist Freeman Under Interrogation in Robbery Probe
Latest Headlines
World News
A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade's Six Months in Office
1 min
A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade's Six Months in Office
Oversold Stocks in Healthcare: A Hidden Investment Opportunity?
1 min
Oversold Stocks in Healthcare: A Hidden Investment Opportunity?
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
2 mins
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
3 mins
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
3 mins
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
3 mins
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
3 mins
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
3 mins
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
3 mins
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app