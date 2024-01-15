The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

A recent survey by the National Association of Realtors has revealed an alarming trend among millennial home buyers: unexpected maintenance costs. The study discloses that about 81% of first-time home buyers during the pandemic encountered issues with their new properties shortly after the purchase. The primary concerns reported were cosmetic issues (40%), plumbing and leaks (38%), wiring and electricity (36%), water damage (34%), and attic mold (32%).

Cosmetic issues encompass aesthetic elements such as flooring and paint, whereas plumbing and leaks can impact home efficiency and inflate energy expenses. Electrical problems might manifest as power surges or inadequate outlets, and water damage can result in mold, mildew, and attract vermin. Attic mold often stems from improperly vented bathroom exhaust fans. These problems can be expensive to rectify, posing a significant financial burden on new homeowners.

Bypassing Inspections in a Seller’s Market

A contributing factor to this issue is many buyers are eschewing routine inspections due to the pressure of competing in a seller’s market with multiple offers. In such cases, buyers may waive inspections to win a bidding war, inadvertently setting themselves up for potential future repair costs.

A Case Study: From California to New Mexico

Take the case of Julia, a millennial who endured housing challenges in California, including deferred maintenance and mold in a tiny house. The homeownership rate for Californians aged 35-45 has fallen significantly over the last 40 years, leading many like Julia to leave the state. She and her partner eventually purchased a house in New Mexico, where the median home value was much lower. Despite facing a competitive process and high mortgage rates, they ultimately found stability and security as homeowners. Julia’s story underscores the importance of safe and stable housing and draws attention to the plight of those unable to afford homeownership.

In conclusion, potential home buyers are advised to consider purchasing a home warranty at closing to mitigate the financial impact of potential repairs. Understanding what issues and items could be covered by the warranty could save them from unexpected costs down the line. This precautionary measure can provide some level of protection against the unseen expenses that often come with homeownership.