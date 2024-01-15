en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

A recent survey by the National Association of Realtors has revealed an alarming trend among millennial home buyers: unexpected maintenance costs. The study discloses that about 81% of first-time home buyers during the pandemic encountered issues with their new properties shortly after the purchase. The primary concerns reported were cosmetic issues (40%), plumbing and leaks (38%), wiring and electricity (36%), water damage (34%), and attic mold (32%).

The Hidden Costs of Homeownership

Cosmetic issues encompass aesthetic elements such as flooring and paint, whereas plumbing and leaks can impact home efficiency and inflate energy expenses. Electrical problems might manifest as power surges or inadequate outlets, and water damage can result in mold, mildew, and attract vermin. Attic mold often stems from improperly vented bathroom exhaust fans. These problems can be expensive to rectify, posing a significant financial burden on new homeowners.

Bypassing Inspections in a Seller’s Market

A contributing factor to this issue is many buyers are eschewing routine inspections due to the pressure of competing in a seller’s market with multiple offers. In such cases, buyers may waive inspections to win a bidding war, inadvertently setting themselves up for potential future repair costs.

A Case Study: From California to New Mexico

Take the case of Julia, a millennial who endured housing challenges in California, including deferred maintenance and mold in a tiny house. The homeownership rate for Californians aged 35-45 has fallen significantly over the last 40 years, leading many like Julia to leave the state. She and her partner eventually purchased a house in New Mexico, where the median home value was much lower. Despite facing a competitive process and high mortgage rates, they ultimately found stability and security as homeowners. Julia’s story underscores the importance of safe and stable housing and draws attention to the plight of those unable to afford homeownership.

In conclusion, potential home buyers are advised to consider purchasing a home warranty at closing to mitigate the financial impact of potential repairs. Understanding what issues and items could be covered by the warranty could save them from unexpected costs down the line. This precautionary measure can provide some level of protection against the unseen expenses that often come with homeownership.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 hours ago
Israel-Hamas Conflict Marks 100 Days: A Complex and Turbulent Terrain
The conflict between Israel and Hamas, marking a grim 100-day milestone, continues to unfold with devastating human costs. The confrontation, the most destructive in the two parties’ longstanding discord, has witnessed extensive military engagement, resulting in an alarming death toll and significant infrastructural damage. As the world watches on, the possibility of an international court
Israel-Hamas Conflict Marks 100 Days: A Complex and Turbulent Terrain
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
9 hours ago
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
'The Bible Recap' Podcast Reaches Unexpected Heights on Apple Podcasts
9 hours ago
'The Bible Recap' Podcast Reaches Unexpected Heights on Apple Podcasts
Rev. Dee Eisenhauer Invokes MLK's Legacy, Calls for Unity Amidst Tensions
3 hours ago
Rev. Dee Eisenhauer Invokes MLK's Legacy, Calls for Unity Amidst Tensions
ZDNET's Rigorous Approach to Tech Recommendations and Highlights from CES 2024
7 hours ago
ZDNET's Rigorous Approach to Tech Recommendations and Highlights from CES 2024
Man and Three Boys Arrested After Glacis Estate Brawl
8 hours ago
Man and Three Boys Arrested After Glacis Estate Brawl
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
6 seconds
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
16 seconds
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
17 seconds
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
20 seconds
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
33 seconds
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
34 seconds
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
36 seconds
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
45 seconds
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
49 seconds
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app